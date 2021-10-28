The work of Waterloo artists and environmental activists Renata Sack and Margaret Whiting is on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Dec. 17.
The exhibition, “The Environment Calls for Action,” is free and open to the public. An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 with a gallery talk by the artists at 7 p.m.
Through their work, Sack and Whiting strive to bring attention to the policies and practices in society that must be changed to preserve life and the earth.
“Global warming is a very real thing. Ocean waters are rising, wildfires are raging, and species of plants and animals are going extinct at an alarming rate,” their artist statement reads. “Through the use of photographs and mixed-media installations, we encourage viewers to comprehend the magnitude and urgency of the climate change crisis and draw conclusions to what desperately needs to be done to save the earth. The time to act is now — future generations depend on it.”
Located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center at Wartburg College, guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.