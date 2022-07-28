Everyone is invited to join us at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1400 W. Bremer Ave. for a FREE concert!
The Family Sowell (Blue Grass Band from Kentucky) will be here on July 31st.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Everyone is invited to join us at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1400 W. Bremer Ave. for a FREE concert!
The Family Sowell (Blue Grass Band from Kentucky) will be here on July 31st.
We will have a CASH ONLY meal/food tent at 5 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the Trinity Youth Group.
The Concert starts at 6 p.m. The concert is FREE! Free will offering will be taken.
Please bring your own lawn chairs and join us for this wonderful outdoor concert!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunny. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.