You couldn’t count the hugs.
You couldn’t keep track of the I love yous.
You couldn’t log in the smiles, the teary eyes, the have-a-great-day-at-school wishes.
That’s because they are truly immeasurable as no matter where the first day of school unfolds, the trepidation is treasured and the turning of a new page is celebrated.
That’s what happened at West Cedar Elementary on Monday morning and similar scenes also took place at Southeast Elementary and Margareta Carey Elementary in Waverly as well as at Shell Rock Elementary.
At the middle school, parents were also a big part of the picture, but at the high school, as expected, the students had come of an age where they were self-sufficient, so the hustle and bustle of the arriving school buses and the joy of reconnecting with friends reigned.
It was a perfect day to start the 2021-22 school year.
An early morning heavy rain freshened the air and lightened the heaviness of anticipation that comes with waiting for the first day of school to start.
At the West Cedar building, at the very two rooms where the students’ journey begins, kindergarten teachers Mr. Marty Wurth and Ms. Nicole Eick were taking a quiet moment before the arrival of their students.
Wurth, now in his 19th year in that very classroom, was excited to share that this is the first time his classroom has been as full — 26 students were going to sit at the desks he had arranged and filled with materials with such care.
Next to him, Ms. Eick, was also expecting 26 students, a change in size of the classroom, but also in experience. She and her students will be sharing at least one first-time experience this fall — teacher and the kindergartners will all be new to the classroom, as in the past few years, Eick had taught at Shell Rock Elementary.
Meanwhile, parents trickled in to make last-minute arrangements with the teachers or drop off a backpack or a few supplies.
Bellamy Uhl, one of Ms. Eick’s students, hid behind her mother’s back when she realized she might be the subject of a picture for the paper, but quickly adapted to being the temporary focus of attention and even smiled for the camera afterwards as her mom and brother, Loughton, helped her put her bag in the locker.
The precious moment was captured.
Further down the hallway, Loughton and his mom greeted his first-grade teacher, Sara Nuss. Like his sister, the boy had a hard time letting go of his mom, but after many reassuring hugs and kisses, he followed the teacher to the school yard.
There, kids, some wearing masks, were lining up in their respective grades as their parents watched from the sidewalk.
A couple of buses brought in more students and within seconds of the bell ringing, somehow the chaotic scene fell in order and all the students found their places among their peers.
Darrell Blasberg, Roger Hoth and Duane Rieckenberg, from the Waverly Area Veterans Post, raised the flag as Jeff Franzen, a former state trooper, played “To The Colors,” the bugle call that accompanies the raising of the flag during short ceremonies like this one.
Once Old Glory reached the top, Christi Lines, the principal, asked everyone to say the Pledge of Allegiance.
A chorus of young and old voices followed with a flawless recitation, and then the students, also at the principal’s urging, gave the veterans a round of applause.
“Have a wonderful day!” the principal said.
Ms. Eick, the kindergarten teacher, then asked her students if they were ready for the day and led the way into the school, as did all the others.
And thus, without further ado, the 2021 fall session began.