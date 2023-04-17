The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the addition of audio description service and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for the April 23 evening performance of “THE BOOK OF MORMON.” While accommodations for patrons with visual and hearing impairments are always available upon request, Gallagher Bluedorn will for the first time proactively offer audio description and ASL interpretation for an Artist Series show.
“We hope by providing accessibility services regardless of request, more members of our community will be interested to participate in the joy of the performing arts,” said Jennifer Onuigbo, community relations manager at the Gallagher Bluedorn. “Presenting accessibility services as a standard is one way we can be more inclusive and ensure everyone has a great experience.”
The Gallagher Bluedorn is partnering with Iowa Reading Information Service (IRIS) and Hands Up Communications for the April 23 performance. Both organizations have provided audio description and sign language services for past Gallagher Bluedorn performances, and their work is highly respected across the state.
With audio description, patrons with visual impairments are provided with a headset into which a trained audio describer gives live verbal descriptions of the actions, costumes and other visual elements of the performance. The description usually begins approximately 15 minutes before the show with pre-show notes and reading of the program. Patrons requesting sign language services will be seated in an area in the hall where the interpreters are easily visible.
To purchase tickets for “THE BOOK OF MORMON” performance on April 23 at 6:30 p.m., contact the Gallagher Bluedorn box office at 1-877-549-7469 and mention if an accommodation is needed to reserve a headset or ensure proper seating when purchasing tickets. The Gallagher Bluedorn also has assistive listening devices, seating assistance, courtesy wheelchairs, valet parking, and booster seats available by request.
Several Artist Series performances next season will also proactively include audio description and ASL interpretation. Sensory-friendly and relaxed performances are available for select Kaleidoscope series shows, and virtual Kaleidoscope performances are offered each season. Touch tours may be available at select performances.
To learn more about the Gallagher Bluedorn’s accessibility services, please contact gbpac@uni.edu or visit gbpac.com/accessibility.