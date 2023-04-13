Golfers can rest assured that their time on the course is as healthy as it is fun. A recent experiment from Dr. Steve Otto, director of research and testing at The R&A, found that the average distance golfers walked during a round of 18 holes at the Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland was 6.6 miles. That’s great news, as walking has been linked to a host of health benefits, including improved cardiovascular fitness.
The game of golf can benefit your health
Nick Thompson
Sports Editor
