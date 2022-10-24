Waverly prides itself on being a river town.
And the trove of recreational pleasures the Cedar River offers the town was on full display on Saturday, as fall flows in full force into November.
With mild temperatures and blue skies, the wind notwithstanding, Saturday, Oct. 22, was a treasured gift from the summer.
Above the inflatable dam in Waverly, the Cedar River glistened with allure, attracting water-lovers of all caliber, canoers, recreationists and fishermen.
Among them was Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage, a devout environmentalist, a nature photographer and paddle fanatic.
Tempted by the gorgeous weather, he decided to paddle from the pier near Waverly Utilities to county road 33, a trip he had made many times. His goal was to create a video for his YouTube channel and give his audience a first-hand view of the changing colors.
Ladage said he paddled carefully, knowing how to navigate safely the shallow waters. He said the river is probably as low as he could remember.
More than half of the contiguous U.S. is experiencing a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and in parts of Western Iowa, especially in Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Pocahontas counties, the drought conditions are listed as extreme.
In Bremer County, however, the conditions are listed at a moderate level.
Below the dam in Waverly on Saturday, the low river levels attracted at least a couple of fishermen in the early afternoon hours.
With the river at knee level, the fishermen seemed to enjoy the sport and created a bit of an entertaining spectacle to several onlookers who watched from the park.
Against the vastness of the river, the fishermen made for an unusual sight below the dam, focused at the task at hand and patient. Judging by their luck, they had picked the right spot.
They appeared to fish for sport rather than supper. As soon as a fish pulled on the hook, the fisherman wheeled it in and then tossed it back into the water.
Above the dam, a couple of boats were also trying their luck at fishing.
Among the fishermen were Matt Chapman and his 3-year-old son, Elias. Matt had fished on Friday with friends and came away with enough catch to make him return to the spot on Saturday with his family.
The Chapmans, of Cedar Falls, had a Waverly Saturday, much to the whole family’s joy. They went to the library in the morning for a Story time program, and then went to the river for the afternoon.
While Dad and Elias bonded over fishing, mom Jen and baby Bohdi, 4 months old, “played” the colorful piano under the shelter in the park. Bohdi made his first music steps by hitting the keys with his bare feet, with the help of his mom. From time to time, a particular pitch hit his happiness core and he smiled.
Big brother Elias and dad caught one fish on Saturday, and then, in the spirit of sportsmanship, released it.
Meanwhile, Ladage, the paddler, continued his journey on the river.
What slowed him down was the wind, so it took him two and a half hours to paddle back.
He only took a couple of pictures – a raccoon in a tree, and a duck drew his attention enough to be captured in the wild and become part of Ladage’s famous photo collection.
He spent the rest of the travel time making a video of the trip back.
He turned off the video camera only once, when he ran into a friend and chatted, then turned it back on for the full experience.
“I wanted to get in one good last trip,” he said. “The Cedar is low, as low as I remember it, but the Cedar is that way, it has holes and shallow spots and you need to know where to zigzag. I paddled for the sake of paddling. I paddle year round, it doesn’t matter the season. I am a full-year paddler, not just a warm-season paddler. This is why we do the New Year’s Day paddle. As long as there’s open water, I am ready to go.”