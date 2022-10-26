There’s no doubt that Iowans know what’s best for Iowa! So, when I first took office, I knew there was no better way to hear from my constituents than to visit every county, every year.

The 99 County Tour has become a tradition in Iowa, started by my friend and partner in the Senate, Chuck Grassley. Iowans have come to expect transparency and accountability from their elected officials. And I’m proud to say that this week I completed my eighth consecutive year of visiting every single one of Iowa’s 99 counties!