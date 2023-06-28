It’s a bold decision.
One that, at first glance, would appear to be overwhelming, almost to the point of being discouraging.
Taking a 19th-century building on a small town main street to a new task and re-envisioning it to serve the community in a new way in the 21st century is not a job for the weak of heart.
It is a job, however, for the strong of faith, those rare visionary entrepreneurs who believe in bettering their community for generations to come and are fearless when it comes to taking the legacy of the past into the unknown of the future.
It takes more than vision to get something like this done–passion, dedication, patience, resilience and money, among other things.
Some have the passion, but not the patience or the resources to pull it together at the right time and at the right place.
That’s why people like Amy and Mike Kramer of Clarksville are hard to find.
To get into a venture as serious as this one, the owners of Pete and Shorty’s had to have an unmatched dedication to their roots and an adventurous spirit which emboldens them to invest, to renew, to repurpose, and ultimately, to share it all with their neighbors and friends.
“The building was at a state that we either needed to tear it down, as it wasn’t safe, or renew it,” Mike said.
Renewal won over demolition and here’s what tipped the scales in their minds.
Both Amy and Mike are go-getters and doers, and instead of waiting for someone to create what they craved right here in Clarksville and believed there was a niche for, they decided to tackle themselves.
For them, it is an outdoors place with a stage for live bands and a dance floor, a place for rejoicing and reconnecting with friends right here in their hometown.
Here’s the vision in a tweet form:
A Nashville in Clarksville with a flavor of Broadway Street.
“We wanted to have a place that was unique to our area, part of it will be outside open area where we can have live music, dancing, food and drink,” Mike said. “My wife and I love Nashville, there will be hints of Broadway Street and honkytonk music.”
The new venue will be called The Honkytonk. It will signify the blend of atmosphere and music the owners envision.
The Kramers hope when they are done, their passion for the place will become a draw for the area communities, for live country bands, weddings and other celebratory events.
That’s the plan, but as one might imagine, a lot of challenges come with the renovation of old buildings, many of them hidden until the actual work begins.
Why they tackled it
It’s not that the Kramers were not busy with their daily jobs, the goats and miniature donkeys on the farm and Pete and Shorty’s, the legacy restaurant they run.
Every single one of these jobs by itself can fully preoccupy a hard-working person’s life.
Busy they were with what was already on their plates as business owners and as a family, but it turns out that the old adage – the busier you are, the more you do – held true in their case.
In the building next door to their restaurant, they saw an opportunity to rev up their own game and in the process, do a lot of good for others.
They mulled it for a while, and no matter how they twisted and turned it in their minds, the math wasn’t exactly working as no bank would take passion for payment on a loan.
It wasn’t until they fully connected with Jeff Kolb, the economic development director for Butler County, that the Kramers found themselves in a position to fully explore the potential of the building.
With his help and with an influx of cash from a Catalyst grant, administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, it was doable to take on the headache and the risk.
History of the building
Located at 117 North Main St. in Clarksville, the Milo Mather Building is one of the oldest, “if not the oldest” building in Clarksville, according to Kolb.
Kolb, who has lived in his native town his entire life, said for at least 50 years, the building had been sitting dormant.
“Dad has always told me, when he was a kid, that building had some unique uses,” he said.
The history of the building is intertwined with the history of the town and that carried additional weight in the decision of what to do with it and how, Kolb added.
Built in 1885 by a blacksmith called Burkholder, one of its first uses was as a wagon shop, which was short-lived. 13 months later, it became a blacksmith shop.
From 1886 to 1912, it served as a shop for machinery and blacksmith work.
In 1905 Burkholder, the original builder and owner, opened a cement block factory, along with two other men.
On Aug. 8, 1912, Milo Mather, an amateur astronomer, bought the building, along with others and the following year, he started a garage, which opened in August of 1913.
In 1916, it housed an electric grist mill.
Interestingly, in researching the records, Kolb found that the building was an early predecessor of what today is called “co-working space,” called at the time “do-it-yourself” space. It rented space for 10 cents an hour.
Following his own fascination with the sky and the stars, Mather built a large telescope and, using a revolving window at the top of the building, he relished the celestial canvas.
In the 1950s Mather’s home-made observatory drew a lot of interest from teachers who took their classes there to observe. Eventually, in 1960, after Mather’s passing, it was moved to Ames.
In 1978, Ivan Ackerman bought the building.
Its most recent use was as a storage space for various items Ackerman collected.
The Kramers’ Renovation
When the Kramers purchased the building, just clearing the clutter of the interior took 55 dump trucks. They retrieved 30 tons of scrap metal from the premises, quite the herculean task for the Kramers and their friends.
With the junk out of the building, the Kramers did something unusual but worthwhile.
In tune with their passion for restoration, they opened the cleared building so community members could walk through the space that had been off-limits for generations.
It was an act as meaningful as it was symbolic, making a public statement that the new owners were deeply invested in reclaiming the space for the public’s benefit.
Luckily, the 138-year-old landmark in the middle of Clarksville’s downtown district “has remarkably good bones,” according to the application.
Once completed, the front will boast the new banquet and entertainment venue space, and the back will feature the open-air patio with an outdoor pizza oven.
The upper level will boast three modern apartments, which will add much-needed living spaces to the housing inventory in town.
The exterior brick will be tuck pointed, the windows and doors will be replaced. The exterior lighting will echo the original making the connection with the past more tangible.
The original tin ceiling of the main front area will also be restored. A lot more is on the to-do list for the Kramers.
But to think that they had to launch the project during the pandemic, where, on top of the health restrictions, the supply chain issues posed serious challenges in terms availability and skyrocketing prices, is to know how much they have truly invested in making their hometown a special place.
The venue is expected to open in early fall.
“I applaud Mike and Amy for taking on such a project,” Kolb said. “To see a building that has sat there for years take on a new life is pretty cool.”