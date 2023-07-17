The Lags (Dave Lageschulte) Trust has provided the naming donation for the livestock building at the new Bremer County fairgrounds.
The building is to be named the Ray Lageschulte Livestock Building in memory of Dave’s late father.
Both were members of 4-H and FFA in their youth. Ray was a life-long farmer, a legislator for 18 years, a member of the Bremer County Fair Board and chair of the Agriculture Committee of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
He served on the Bremer County Farm Bureau Board as Director, President and Voting Delegate.
His family says both Ray and his wife, Virginia, stressed the importance of hard work, becoming involved in the community and having a “can-do” attitude.
That “can-do” attitude learned from his parents turned into a life of entrepreneurship for Dave.
His first “can-do” project as a student was obtaining a bank loan with his dad as co-signer so he could buy his first pig.
That pig grew into a profitable hog which he then sold to buy two more pigs. However, Dave ultimately decided farming wasn’t for him.
The lesson of working hard took him from a beginning sales position at a heavy construction equipment company to becoming a partner.
He then developed the south Florida market for Hooters and co-founded an array of other businesses.
Dave never forgot where he came from. He loved giving back to the community where he learned his values.
He provided funding for the Waverly library, the Assisted Living Memory Care at Bartels Lutheran Home, a renovation at the Trinity United Methodist Church and many projects at Self-Help International.
The Lags Trust was established when Dave died from prostate cancer in 2014. For more information on donation opportunities, call Roy Petersen at 319-961-2535.