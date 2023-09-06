On Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Larrabee Center will host its 20th Annual Fundraiser Fashion Show & Social at Prairie Links Event Center in Waverly.
What began as a small event for friends, family and customers to learn about our mission in the thrift store, has grown to their biggest event of the year where they share the successes of clients, honor dedicated staff and raise funds to support their ongoing mission to ensure individuals of all abilities are included and valued in our community.
The event is a celebration of Inclusive Employment in our community as well as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the Larrabee Center’s Employment Services for individuals with disabilities in our community. Funds raised help to offset Employment Services costs, specifically wages paid directly to clients which total on average of nearly $100,000 per year.
Guests will enjoy live music by Mitch Laue, local Acoustic Rock & Country Artist, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, fun games and prizes, and more! Tickets to the event are $25 and are available for purchase through The Larrabee Center’s website or at any Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store location.
Bidding for Silent Auction packages will begin Sept. 14 at the Waverly Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store and will close the night of the event. An exciting slate of items and packages will be up for bidding with 100% of proceeds to benefit employment supports for youth and adults with disabilities in our community thanks to our generous sponsors.
The Larrabee Center is a nonprofit agency serving Bremer, Butler and Grundy Counties assisting individuals to live and work independently in an inclusive community. Visit www.larrabeecenter.org to purchase your tickets, get more information and support The Larrabee Center’s important mission!