On a recent Saturday I helped with a very simple job. Along with a few dozen men, women, and young kids I helped recreate this year’s “Avenue of Flags” within Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend. Specifically, I trailed behind a wagon holding a few hundred long, white flag poles that were, one by one, lifted high and carefully inserted into evenly-spaced cement holes lining the Avenue. A very simple and very routine job. Slide into position behind the wagon with the other workers, wait your turn, grab a pole from amongst the many, lift it free, locate a vacant hole, and wriggle it firmly into its final resting place. Within five minutes my band of fellow Exchange Club cohorts were acting with almost military precision.
With the physical aspects of the job now on autopilot, my mind was freed to take in the bigger picture. Lots of flag poles now erected. And rows of poles still on the wagon. I’m guessing we would all agree there were far too many flag poles to begin with, not because of the associated workload, but for what that large number actually represented. The path behind us began to light up with red, white, and blue as another squadron of workers attached a flag to each pole. How magnificent a view as the strong wind pulled each flag to full attention.
The wind remained heavy and at times caused us to struggle under the flag pole’s weight and length. When particularly strong gusts struck, often two workers were needed to strain against the pole and guide it safely home. During one of these joint efforts my fellow worker looked at me and said, sheepishly, “Well, at least no one is shooting at us!” We shared a nervous little laugh, fully acknowledging that soldiers had certainly erected our nation’s flag under much worse conditions.
Within another twenty minutes the wagon was almost empty. The last few poles were pulled off and positioned in the last few holes. Looking around, the view was now complete. Each hole filled with a pole, each pole flying a flag, and each flag bearing a name.
Let me now state what I believe is obvious: It is the long-standing intention of this community to always remember and honor each person who has passed on after honorable serve to their country. To me, this intention is most clearly expressed each Memorial Day while taking in the full sweep of the “Avenue.” Its hundreds of flags denote the hundreds, from this community alone, who have served.
Fortunately, our community is not alone in this practice. On Memorial Day of that same weekend I drove to western Iowa to visit my relatives, both living and dead. The destination was Pomeroy’s Union Cemetery, established in 1873. My wife and I arrived in time to view its traditional Memorial Day ceremony, virtually unchanged since I first saw it as a child in the mid- 50’s. Unchanged, except the Color Guard was much older now. As the ceremony progressed the U.S. flag, positioned atop the tallest flag pole, was repositioned to half-mast as a woman began reading the names of deceased women and men who had served. She read these names in the order in which the people had died, not alphabetically, making it difficult to anticipate how many names were to be read. After reading what must have been 50-60 names she finally paused. After concluding, she announced those had been the Civil War veterans. She began again with the Spanish American and World War I veterans. Another 50-60 names. And now on to those from WW II where my dad’s and uncle’s names were read. The Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, and modern day war service veterans concluded her reading. Many more names. So many names from just one, small Iowa town. Certainly cause for reflection.
I have never felt the need to display my patriotism overtly. I’ve placed my acts of patriotism and prayer in the same box. I believe patriotism, like prayer, can be conducted quietly, without a lot of noise and public attention. I acknowledge others may see this differently.
It is for these reasons I find a deep comfort in our community’s flag-raising and Union Cemetery’s name-reading ceremony. Very simple. Community members assembling without much fanfare to pull flag poles off a cart, erecting them carefully, and respectfully attaching a flag to each. Each flag, and each name read aloud, when taken in the broader context helps to create a quiet sitting for communal respect and gratitude. How right to do so, how simple, how magnificent! I do hope we will always remember and continue practices such as these.