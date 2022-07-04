The community of Sumner is bracing for 15,000 visitors as it hosts The Moving Wall at City Park July 14-18 on the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial.
The Moving Wall is a replica of The Wall in Washington, D.C. Several Vietnam veterans conceived the idea to make it mobile, and in 1984 The Moving Wall began to visit tens of thousands of cities across the USA.
Its first visit to Sumner will be in conjunction with the city’s Sesquicentennial as it celebrates its first 150 years.
Sumner’s 1901 school museum Memories Are Forever and American Legion Thomas E Woods Post 223 are helping sponsor The Moving Wall.
A contingent of at least 100 bikers from different veterans motorcycle groups will escort The Moving Wall from Fayette to Sumner on July 14. Bikers will gather at 7 a.m. at Boarders Inn and Suites. The Wall will go through downtown Sumner before turning around to set The Wall up at City Park. Opening ceremony will be at 2 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m. that night all the names of those Iowans killed in the Vietnam War will be read followed by Taps at 10 p.m.
On Friday the evening concludes with a POW and Folding Flag demonstrations on stage beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Sesquicentennial Parade will be led by the Vietnam veterans beginning at 10 a.m.. The parade will include a flyover by a Blackhawk helicopter that will land at City Park. Several military vehicles will be in the parade carrying Vietnam veterans from across northeast Iowa.
After the parade there will be a presentation of Honor Coins to the Sumner veterans and to the families of any deceased veterans. Following that ceremony Lynch Barbecue of Waucoma will be serving a free meal to all Vietnam veterans and their families. Gary Lynch himself served in Vietnam. Non veterans can enjoy the BBQ and will be required to make a $5 donation to enjoy the meal.
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. from Decorah will also be in attendance and will present special Honor Coins to all veterans who served their country at any time.
Retrieving Freedom will give a presentation at 1 p.m. following by a Concert in the Park at 2 p.m. by the Iowa Veterans Military Band from Des Moines. Concert goers are asked to bring lawn chairs to the event in case the bleachers fill up.
At 8:30 p.m. an Agent Orange ceremony will be held with the laying of 300 orange candles at the base of The Wall in memory of those veterans who died from the disease after the war was over.
At 10 p.m. there will be a fireworks display at Cub Park downtown Sumner.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday there will be a community church service at City Park and everyone is welcome.
At 4 p.m. there will be a Quilts of Valor presentation followed by a salute to three Sumner soldiers killed in action in Vietnam: Allen Avery, Richard Meighan, and Myron Poock. Singer Amy Tucker will provide special music.
Sunday night concludes with another reading at 8:30 p.m. of the 868 Iowans killed in the war followed by Taps.
At 7 a.m. on Monday there will be coffee and donuts for all veterans. There will be a closing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. with a 21-gun salute. The Moving Wall will be taken down at noon and escorted back to Fayette by bikers.
The Moving Wall is free and will be open to visitors 24 hours a day. Volunteer staff will help visitors from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. The Moving Wall will be lighted during evening and early morning hours and will have police and military present providing security.
There will be two exhibit buildings at City Park displaying Vietnam War memorabilia. Honor Coins are being sold for $25 to help defray expenses of hosting The Moving Wall. Donations will also be accepted.
Due to the influx of visitors, two shuttle buses will be running from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at two parking lots on each edge of town. Cars with handicap stickers will be allowed into City Park at any time.