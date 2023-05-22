The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is pleased to express its heartfelt appreciation to the National Association of Letter Carriers for their remarkable efforts in organizing the annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. This extraordinary initiative contributes to our mission of closing the meal gap in northeast Iowa.
This event, held on May 13, brought together the dedicated letter carriers and volunteers from our community and across the nation to collect non-perishable food items generously donated by local residents. Their commitment and determination to make a difference have undeniably impacted the lives of the countless individuals and families facing food insecurity. The donations received from this year’s food drive totaled 25,641 pounds of donations. The generosity of the letter carriers, volunteers, and the supportive community members has once again reminded us of the compassion and solidarity that exist within Northeast Iowa.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank remains steadfast in its mission to provide nutritious food and support to the most vulnerable members of our community. With the continued collaboration and support of organizations like the National Association of Letter Carriers, we are confident that they are getting the resources they need.