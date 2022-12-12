WATERLOO, IA – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) is seeing a significant increase in demand for its food assistance programs.
The Cedar Valley Food Pantry, an on-site program serving Waterloo and surrounding communities, is serving 10-15% more families each month — an increase that has been occurring for the past several months.
Rising food costs are contributing to the community’s increased need for assistance, but they are also making it more difficult for the Food Bank to acquire the food necessary to help. NEIFB is currently paying 25% more for food compared to last year.
Despite this increase in demand, NEIFB has been able to provide essential support to NE Iowan’s thanks to the hard work and dedication of its volunteers. In the second quarter alone, volunteers contributed a total of 5912 hours of service to the Food Bank.
Barbara Prather, NEIFB Executive Director -
We are grateful for the continued support of our donors and volunteers, who have helped us meet this challenge. However, we typically experience a drop in support during the winter months of January and February. If you are interested in joining our team of dedicated volunteers or making a monetary contribution, please visit our website at neifb.org or contact us for more information.
Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in need.