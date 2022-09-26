NEIFB (copy)

The NEIFB distributes food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance.

WATERLOO, IA – SEPT 21, 2022 – Hunger Action Day is a time for hunger-relief advocates to focus efforts on one day for greater impact. Hunger Action Day is a part of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, which is a nationwide awareness campaign designed to inspire people to join the fight against hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.

“Food should not be an impossible choice. For many, we take for granted that there will be something to eat when we get home from school, work, or play but for over 31,000 food insecure people, that isn’t their reality,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of NEIFB. “For those experiencing daily food insecurity, food is the impossible choice along with their rent, utilities, and even childcare. As a result, these people reach out to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or one of our many partners to get the additional food