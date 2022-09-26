WATERLOO, IA – SEPT 21, 2022 – Hunger Action Day is a time for hunger-relief advocates to focus efforts on one day for greater impact. Hunger Action Day is a part of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, which is a nationwide awareness campaign designed to inspire people to join the fight against hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.
“Food should not be an impossible choice. For many, we take for granted that there will be something to eat when we get home from school, work, or play but for over 31,000 food insecure people, that isn’t their reality,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of NEIFB. “For those experiencing daily food insecurity, food is the impossible choice along with their rent, utilities, and even childcare. As a result, these people reach out to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or one of our many partners to get the additional food
assistance that they need.”
People across northeast Iowa can get involved by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger.
- Wear orange: Orange is the color of hunger-relief. On Hunger Action Day, we join together by wearing orange, turning city landmarks orange, and encouraging our community to speak out against hunger.
- Family Volunteer Night: September 29th come and go during NEIFB’s family event where kids of all ages can play games, win prizes, and learn how the Food Bank feeds northeast Iowa.
- Advocate: Follow the Northeast Iowa Food Bank @NEIFB and share our posts about local hunger. Change your profile picture to show your support in the fight against hunger.
- Volunteer opportunities: The Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers multiple times and opportunities to get involved in feeding northeast Iowa. Become a volunteer at neifb.org/volunteer.
More information regarding NEIFB and community events throughout Hunger Action Month can be found on NEIFB socials and website at neifb.org/HAM.