On Friday, March 24, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank (Neifb) will host its Empty Bowls fundraiser at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
This fundraiser constitutes a great community effort — not only do several committee members from outside the Food Bank help to coordinate donations and logistics, but donations from local businesses are what make the event happen.
This year, the event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, with more auction items and a variety of experiences up for grabs. Some of the items include a weekend getaway at a local resort, a private art class with a renowned artist, and a luxury wine tasting experience. And, with a raffle ticket included in each ticket, attendees have even more chances to win.
Proceeds from Empty Bowls go directly to the eight programs that assist the food insecure across northeast Iowa. With over 31,000 people in the area struggling with food insecurity, every donation counts. By attending and participating in the auctions and raffle, you can make a difference in your community and help ensure that no one goes hungry.
Don’t miss out on this meaningful and memorable event. Visit go.neifb.org/emptybowls to register and learn more about the event. Mark your calendars and get ready to make a difference in northeast Iowa.