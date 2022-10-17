McCrae Hagarty’s Friday started off with his commitment to Iowa State University for its wrestling program and it only got better from there.
Hagarty is an employee at Roling Ford and the people there treated Hagarty and his teammate, Dylan Stockdale for their commitments this last week.
“Today has been awesome,” Hagarty said. “Committing took a lot of stress off of me. The people at Roling Ford had a big potluck for me and Dylan with pork loin so it was a good day starting off.”
The end of Friday saw Hagarty play in his final regular season home game against Western Dubuque for senior night.
“Coming here knowing it was senior night and everything, I needed to get my head in the game,” Hagarty said.
And get his head in the game he did. The Go-Hawks struggled in the first half, only finding the endzone once and going into half tied at 7-7 but Hagarty exploded in the second half finding the endzone four times and rushing for 233 yards.
“We came out in the first half struggling,” Hagarty said. “In the second half we came out firing which was awesome. Our o-line really stepped up in the second half and owned the line of scrimmage. They owned that line.”
Hagarty also had an outstanding game on the defensive side of the ball, finishing the game with seven-and-a-half tackles as well as two tackles for loss. He also helped get the defense focused when things became chippy towards the end of the game.
“I told them we had to keep our head in it,” Hagarty said. “They [Western Dubuque] were always in the game and one play away from breaking through. We had two quarters of football left so we had to stay focused.”
Hagarty and the Go-Hawks will be looking to cap off a perfect regular season against Decorah this Friday in an away game.