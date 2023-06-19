Jody Gifford is a freelance writer and veteran journalist who has worked for The Des Moines Register, The Indianapolis Star and Patch.com. She’s a member of the Iowa Writers Collaborative and writes a column, Benign Inspiration. By day, she’s in communications for a malpractice insurance company, and by night, she’s a busy mom, leader, volunteer and staunch ally who takes every opportunity she can to make the world a kinder place. She lives with her partner, three teenagers and two cats in West Des Moines, Iowa. This article appeared on June 14 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.