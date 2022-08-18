Sherman Lundy loves stones and the stories they tell. The 83-year-old is a geologist for property and project development for BMC Aggregates L.C., which owns the Denver quarry among others.
Lundy’s title does not capture the experience he has with geology.
A U.S. Marine, Lundy has earned three degrees, from three different colleges: A bachelor’s degree in history education from the University of Oklahoma; a master’s degree in education from Southern Methodist University; and a doctorate in science education and geology from the University of Iowa.
Lundy is originally from Kansas City, Missouri. He has two adult children, a daughter, and a son, along with his wife of 62 years, Beverly.
He always had an interest in science and geology, he said.
“In high school, I had a rock club,” said Lundy. “I became fascinated with it, with rocks, minerals, and geology. I pursued it directly and indirectly in ways the rest of my life.”
What Lundy does on the job
Lundy is also the farm manager for the company. He oversees several hundred acres and forty-some farm operators, he said.
“I work with them to establish the programs that are best suited for their fields and crop scenarios,” said Lundy. “We look at conservation practices, tiling issues, and rotation issues so that they can generate a good crop and we can maintain that ground for future generations. We don’t try to interfere except to make sure everyone is maintaining weeds and maintaining good farming practices.”
Lundy just finished serving 12 years on the Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee for the State of Iowa.
The property where the Denver quarry lies was acquired three years ago when BMC Aggregates L.C. bought out Paul Niemann Construction.
In this buyout, they acquired two quarries in Denver, as Lundy referred to them, the Denver Quarry, now defunct, and Denver Quarry Two, which is in use today. The Denver Quarry is off-limits to the public.
One of the products from the quarry is a substance called aggregate. It is a loosely compacted material that is used in mixes of concrete asphalt and other construction methods.
“There is a need for aggregate today,” said Lundy. “It is used in concrete gravel and pavement from driveway to foundation of homes to roads. All that construction involved the use of aggregate. In Iowa alone, we have 35 to 36 million tons of aggregate used a year.”
According to Lundy, there is a disconnect between what people see in the world today and their understanding of a quarry. Aggregate is essential to maintaining society in the state it is in, said Lundy.
“Without aggregate, you’d be driving on dirt and living in sod houses,” said Lundy. “Understand that [aggregate] is an integral part of providing resources. There’s a disconnect between what you see in a quarry and what they see in their home. We need people to understand quarries are vital for providing those technologies.”
How a quarry is chosen is based on the layers of earth in a certain location.
“We separate the topsoil from the subsoil, then we remove the overburden which is the layer before the rock,” said Lundy. “The reasons quarries are where, all depends on the amount of overburden. The kind of rock beneath these layers matter, the chemical consistency is what matters the most, too much overburden on top of the rock makes the rock unavailable to be mined.”
Lundy wants the public to know that picking the spot for a quarry is not an easy job.
“It’s not ‘oh wow there is rock close to the surface in a certain location,’” said Lundy. “Aggregate can be subject to weather, or the chemicals might not make it usable. In the winter, Iowa uses brines and salt on the roadways, so the aggregate we mine must have the correct chemical makeup and components to withstand those salts and brines. Choosing a quarry, it isn’t a haphazard process, there is a lot of planning that goes into it.”
Lundy also notes that there is a misconception about how the product is created and used, as well as what it means to have a real gravel road.
First Lundy addressed that when distributing aggregate or rock, it is not mined, and created in one day.
“The real question is what product do we have access to daily for certain projects,” said Lundy. “We might have 10-15 feet of top ledges for one project, and 20 feet of another for a different one. We could crush material that day and maybe produce 3,000 tons of product that day, but then we have to primary crush and secondary crush to grade it then it’s sampled by the D.O.T. in Ames.”
After it has been graded by the D.O.T. in Ames, the aggregate becomes retail.
“After all of that, the aggregate is taken to the stockpile,” said Lundy. “In simplified terms, quarries should be seen like a grocery store, in a store, there are items to purchase on a display shelf. A quarry is our grocery store, and the different types of aggregate, are the items displayed on the shelf for people to come browse and buy.”
“The gravel roads in Iowa that people call gravel roads are not really gravel,” said Lundy. “Really these roads in Iowa are called crushed rock roads. Gravel is made from river gravel, what we see on our roads in Iowa is crushed limestone.”
To see the full recorded interview with Sherman Lundy, please see: https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/waverly_newspapers/