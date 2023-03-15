The Studio by Alyssa was able to donate $455 to the W-SR lunch program after their rescheduled showcase. Alyssa wants to thank the community for coming and supporting our event.
While in Des Moines, The Studio by Alyssa, was granted the Starzmanship award. The starzmanship award is only given to one studio over the entire weekend. This award is chosen by the staff who are behind the scenes and given to the studio with the most uplifting, positive, team spirited people. The Studio by Alyssa came home with outstanding placements and judges awards. Congratulations to all the girls who participated. It’s not about winning but how you treat others that will stick with you forever.