Amidst sweltering heat, Waverly community members gathered together on Saturday afternoon to listen to music and raise scholarship funds in memory of two beloved music teachers, Alan and Patricia Hagen.
The event, which took place at the Fruehling family barn, was orchestrated by the Wartburg Community Symphony, and featured live music from Alan and Patricia’s son John Hagen, a vocalist and music arranger with the Emmy Award winning vocal group, The Texas Tenors. The proceeds from auctioned items went towards funding the Alan and Patricia Hagen Legacy of Music Scholarship at Wartburg College.
Both Alan and Patricia were lifelong music educators, as well as advocates for the arts in Waverly. Alan was the Waverly Shell-Rock choral director and Patricia served as a vocal coach and accompanist for the W-SR High School vocal and band departments, before becoming director of Music Ministries at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in 1986 and organist in 1988.
The event began with music from John Hagen and Larry Hanson, the man who has played guitar with The Texas Tenors for the past 11 years, as well as a longtime member of the “legendary country band, Alabama,” according to the event’s program. They were joined for later songs by Dr. Jennifer Larson and cello player Andrew Buccheim, a senior at Wartburg.
The songs played ranged from showtunes to a Texas Tenors original lullaby, and included a new song that Larry Hanson plans to give to Garth Brooks, called “The Sound of Your Goodbye.”
“Larry plans to give it to some guy named Garth Brooks, but I convinced him to play it first in Waverly, Iowa,” John said. “Take that, Garth.”
Between sets, Travis Toliver, the Executive Director for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, took the stage to auction off items donated by community members and friends of the Hagens. Items included an expert car detailing from Brian Sims, the opportunity to direct “Sleigh Ride” during the Wartburg Community Symphony’s Dec. 11 Concert, paintings by Christo, Barbara Federler, Dennis Peterka, Gary Kelley and Lynn Montague, a regional Spanish wine tasting, and vacation trips to Branson, Missouri and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.
The trip to Branson, Missouri raised the most money, at $2,400, and includes three nights’ accommodation, two tickets to the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre and one round of golf for two. It was donated by John and Lori Hagen, and John commented that if the buyer were to take the vacation at a time when the Texas Tenors were performing in Branson, that he would accompany them on the golf outing.
In all, the auction raised $11,700 to go towards the Alan and Patricia Legacy of Music Scholarship.
“We are thrilled about this scholarship,” said Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, the Symphony’s director. “There are very few colleges that have this blend of music and community. We are in the stage of growth. We want more students to go to Wartburg and not Luther.”
Alan Hagen was born in Waterville, Iowa and attended Waterville Community school and then Luther College in Decorah, graduating with a B.A. in music education. He later earned an M.A. in music education from the University of Northern Iowa. After graduation, he taught vocal music grades K-12 in Dysart. He married Patricia in 1961, and had three children with her, Nancy, Carol, and John.
In 1962, Alan became the choral director for the Waverly-Shell Rock school system. He was a lifetime member of the American Choral Directors Association, served on the Iowa Choral Directors Association board of directors, and chaired the 1982 ICDA Convention. He served as a panelist and presenter for various state and divisional conventions and conferences, and had choirs selected to perform for various state and divisional Iowa Music Educators and ACDA conventions. Alan twice served as guest faculty for the All-State Music Camp at the University of Iowa as director for Madrigal and Vocal Jazz ensembles. In 1993, he was invited to direct the ICDA 9th grade Opus Honor Choir in Des Moines with his wife, Patricia, as accompanist.
During Alan’s tenure at W-SR, his choirs received numerous honors at the state, national, and international levels. Following his retirement in 1996, Alan directed the Wartburg College Artist Series for four years. He was the 1995 recipient of the Robert M. McCowen Memorial Award by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, the 2005 recipient of the Weston Noble Award from Luther College, and in 1996 he and Patricia were given a certificate of appreciation from Weston Noble of Luther College and Dr. Paul Torkelson of Wartburg College.
Alan also directed the adult choir and hand bell choir for many years at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Patricia Hagen was born in Wellman, and graduated from Wellman Public High School in 1954 before attending the University of Iowa where she double majored in voice and piano, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree. She also attended Drake University where she earned an elementary and junior high classroom teaching degree.
She began teaching vocal music, grades 5-12 in Vinton. In her third year, she had 28 students (the maximum) selected for the Iowa All State Chorus. When she and Alan moved to Waverly in 1962, she established a private piano and voice studio, with many of her students winning accolades. She served as a vocal coach and accompanist for the W-SR High School vocal and band departments.
Patricia served as an adjunct piano and voice instructor, as well as an instructor of voice and piano classes at Wartburg College. She became director of Music Ministries at St. Paul’s in 1986, and the organist in 1988, while also directing various children’s and youth choirs, as well as introducing concerts, Christmas festivals, and cantatas with chamber orchestras. She accompanied the Chancel Choir for over 50 years.
Patricia was a member of the Music Teachers National Association, and was cited as a Permanent Professional Certified teacher of music in both piano and voice. She was also a member of the Iowa Music Teachers Association, the Northeastern Area Music Teachers Association, the American Lutheran Church Musicians and the American Guild of Organists. In 1996, she had an unprecedented triumph at the Dorian Music Festival at Luther College when she had three out of the five soloists selected from over 600 auditions to perform at the festival.
In 2004, 120 W-SR Chamber Choir alumni gathered for the first W-SR Chamber Choir reunion to honor the Hagens for their dedication and leadership, and presented a concert in Neumann Auditorium with Alan conducting and Patricia on Piano.
Alan passed away on September 21, 2020, and Patricia joined him on November 15, 2021.
“Mom and dad were such a testament to being a part of a community,” John said. “They never looked for greener pastures once they got here.”