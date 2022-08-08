Amidst sweltering heat, Waverly community members gathered together on Saturday afternoon to listen to music and raise scholarship funds in memory of two beloved music teachers, Alan and Patricia Hagen.

The event, which took place at the Fruehling family barn, was orchestrated by the Wartburg Community Symphony, and featured live music from Alan and Patricia’s son John Hagen, a vocalist and music arranger with the Emmy Award winning vocal group, The Texas Tenors. The proceeds from auctioned items went towards funding the Alan and Patricia Hagen Legacy of Music Scholarship at Wartburg College.