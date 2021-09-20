Entrepreneurship does not need a license to practice or a passport to travel around the universe.
If the spirit is present — and the initiative that propels it is sustainable — then the sky is the limit.
That’s what two Waverly friends figured out and they are rolling with it.
Esther Zart and Addie Johnson, fifth-graders at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, came up with a great idea and a matching imaginative name.
They are partners in The Thread of Imagination, a business that they showcase at the Waverly Farmers Market.
Using colorful scraps of cloth, they make small pillows, and exhibit them at the stand Esther’s mom, Leilani Zart, has at the market.
Leilani and her husband, Matthew, both chemists by training, started making soaps and launched their own company called BioInspired just before the pandemic hit 18 months ago.
This summer, they joined the Farmers Market.
It was at the suggestion of Leilani, who teaches chemistry at Wartburg College, that the two girls started making drawer fresheners, in addition to the pillows.
Leilani offered to donate to them the scraps of soap she bevels off the bars she makes for sale
“I pitched the idea to them and they got really excited and they ran with it,” she said.
The two girls have been selling their products, and wisely, investing the money they make in more materials for more pillows and product.
Meanwhile, they also talk to customers and find out what their needs are and what they should do to evolve as young entrepreneurs.
On a recent Saturday, Esther was sitting on a chair next to a basket full of pillows they had made, but instead of chatting with other kids, or playing, she was busy drawing a beautiful portrait.
At that point it was unclear if the portrait-in-the-making is a work for sale or for keeps, but she said she enjoys doing the pillows.
Asked why, she quipped:
“Because they are colorful.”