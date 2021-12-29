The year 2021 was historic for some of the teams around the Waverly Newspapers area, with some championships and other breakthrough moments.
One team continued its domination on the mat, another finally took home the big trophy on the pitch, while others returned to glory after a bit of an absence.
Here are some of the top stories from the last 12 months, as we’ve covered them in these pages:
1. Go-Hawk wrestlers win third straight
state tournaments — boys and girls
Back in the 1980s, the University of Iowa was the gold standard when it came to collegiate wrestling, winning nine consecutive national championships.
In recent years, another team that dons black and gold is creeping in on that kind of dominance at the high school state level.
Waverly-Shell Rock won its third consecutive state championship in both boys and girls wrestling last winter, with the boys adding a dual team title to boot.
The Go-Hawk gals have been the standard bearers in the unsanctioned female sport since the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association started sponsoring the unofficial state tournament. For the first time, it was not held in Waverly, rather at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Jan. 22-23.
W-SR had more than double the points of their closest competition in the team race, scoring 256 points compared to Humboldt’s 124. Sisters Eva and Madison Diaz and Annika Behrends each won championships, going 5-0 in their brackets.
Meanwhile, the boys had to battle to get their third crown in as many years, having to hold off Waukee and Southeast Polk to win the tournament. W-SR had 154.5 points, compared to the Warriors’ 146 and the Rams’ 143.
Two Go-Hawks came home with gold medallions, who are both back this season for more: Aiden Riggins at 152 pounds and McCrae Hagarty at 182 pounds. Riggins earned a 3-2 decision against Ankeny’s Caleb Rathjen for the title, while Hagarty’s 3-2 victory over Waukee’s Griffin Gammell clinched the big hardware.
Earlier that week, W-SR defeated SEP in the finals of the state duals, 59-12, to win its first dual team championship in over a decade. The Go-Hawks opened with a 42-28 win over Linn-Mar followed by a semifinal win over North Scott, 60-9.
2. W-SR girls soccer earned coveted title
It was a fairy-tale ending that took four years to complete.
After falling in the championship matches in 2018 and 2019, with the latter in extra time, and the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 5-1, in the Class 2A state soccer tournament at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
The team was led by Iowa Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kenzie Roling, currently on the Iowa women’s soccer team, who scored 76 goals to lead the entire state in 2021 and 149 for her career. She recorded a golden sombrero — four goals — in the championship match and earned the captaincy of the all-tournament team.
The week started with a 1-0 overtime win over Cedar Rapids Xavier, followed by a 5-1 victory over Spencer.
3. Go-Hawk football returns to UNI-Dome
After many years of trying, the Waverly-Shell Rock football team got their breakthrough win in their final home game on Nov. 5.
In a Class 4A quarterfinal matchup with Bondurant-Farrar in Go-Hawk Stadium, the Go-Hawks defeated the Bluejays, 36-25, to make the semifinals and play in the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2007.
After an 8-1 regular season, with the only loss to Class 3A powerhouse West Delaware, W-SR ran past Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14 in the first round. However, in the state semifinals in Cedar Falls, the Go-Hawks fell to eventual state champions Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 35-10.
4. W-SR, Denver
baseball head to state
The area had two teams head to the state baseball tournament this summer, as both Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver punched their tickets to Iowa City and Carroll, respectively.
For the first time since the 1990s, the state tournament was not held at Des Moines’ Principal Park due to Major League Baseball not allowing the Iowa Cubs — the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A minor league affiliate — to take a 10-day road trip to allow the tournament to take place there.
The Cyclones earned their trip with a 3-2 victory over Jesup that put their record to 10-10 and win the Class 2A Substate 4 title inside Harms Stadium at Hertel Field. Previously, Denver defeated Aplington-Parkersburg at home, 10-1, followed by a 12-2 road win at Dike-New Hartford.
In Carroll, Camanche ended Denver’s Cinderella season with an 18-1 result.
Meanwhile in Class 3A, the Go-Hawks had to go extra innings to earn their opportunity to play at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field, 9-3 in nine innings. They scored six in that decisive frame after finding ways to knock Tyler Olson, one of the better pitchers in the state, off the mound in regulation.
But just like Denver, W-SR’s state stay was short-lived. Fourth-seeded Central DeWitt downed the No. 5 Go-Hawks, 11-1 in five innings.
5. Go-Hawks, Cyclones, Wildcats return
to state volleyball
The area had three teams return to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse for the state volleyball tournament this fall, as Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville earned regional titles in Class 4A, 2A and 1A, respectively.
The Go-Hawks made it all the way to the state final before getting swept, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23, by Western Dubuque and end the season with a 44-8 record. Third-seeded W-SR had a five-set opener, 23-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12, in defeating Oskaloosa and then took out second-seeded North Scott in four tough sets, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 32-30, in the semifinal.
The Cyclones, seeded fifth in 2A, swept Boyden-Hull in the opener, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, before falling to eventual state champions and North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12. Denver ended the season 37-8.
Janesville, who had won five consecutive state titles from 2014 to 2018, returned to the tournament for the 12th time in a row after defeating Newell-Fonda in five sets, 25-27, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13, in the regional final. But unlike past years, their stay in Cedar Rapids was short, falling to Holy Trinity 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8, in the quarterfinal.
6. W-SR dance team wins state in novelty
The Waverly-Shell Rock dance team took the top spot in the Class III novelty division at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association state championships in Des Moines on Dec. 3.
In addition to the title, the Go-Hawk dancers earned fifth place in Class X pom and in Class VIII hip-hop. Also, individual dancers Makayla Zeschke, Ellie Booth and Lauren Marsh earned Division I ratings for their performances.
With the championship, the Waverly City Council will host the squad for a recognition ceremony during the council meeting on Monday.
7. Athletes sign college letters, Litterer
retires, Klunder moves on to Central
Over the past year, several seniors and graduates of area schools signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Among those signing during 2021 were graduate Reagan Dahlquist to Hillsdale College in track and field; graduate Madison Diaz to Grand View University in wrestling; senior Hogan Hansen to the University of Iowa for golf; senior Avery Beckett to South Dakota for volleyball; Aiden Riggins to Iowa for wrestling; and Chance Key to DMACC for baseball.
Meanwhile, two longtime members of the athletic staff at Waverly-Shell Rock have moved on, one taking a new job while the other taking the proverbial gold watch.
Athletic Director Dave Litterer retired from W-SR at the end of the 2020-21 academic year after 23 years running the Go-Hawk programs. He spent 35 years in education with stops at Clear Lake, Nashua and Guthrie Center before coming to Waverly.
Litterer was recently inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association hall of fame, which will have its ceremony on March 28.
Girls’ basketball coach Greg Bodensteiner has taken over that position.
Also, W-SR baseball coach Casey Klunder has taken a similar position with Central College in Pella, which was announced a week after the Go-Hawks’ exit at the state baseball tournament. Klunder had a career record of 386-185 and guided W-SR to the state championship in 2015.
Sophomore team coach B.J. Hermsen, a former Minnesota Twins farmhand, will guide the Go-Hawks this summer as head coach.
8. Female wrestling
on the rise
The growth of female wrestling is evident across Iowa, as the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls state tournament, a non-sanctioned event, nearly quadrupled in size from its first incarnation at Go-Hawk Gymnasium in 2019.
Bodensteiner, the W-SR AD, told Waverly Newspapers during the Go-Hawk Girls Invitational on Dec. 7 that the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plans a vote sometime in January to officially sanction girls wrestling for the 2022-23 academic year. He said that there are now the required 50 schools that have indicated they would field varsity girls wrestling teams.
This comes on the heels of several colleges announcing the addition of women’s wrestling to their intercollegiate programs. The biggest headline grabber is the Iowa Hawkeyes becoming the first “Power Five conference” (e.g., Big Ten, Pac-12, Big XII, ACC and SEC) school to add the sport.
Soon after, Wartburg College also announced it would add a women’s team to its perennial Division III national championship-contending wrestling program in 2022-23.
9. Shot clock to be added next season
The National Federation of High Schools announced in August that it would allow its member associations, including the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, to institute a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls basketball.
After that blessing, both the IHSAA and IGHSAU voted on Aug. 10 to add the timer to its varsity-level games starting in the 2022-23 basketball season.
The high school level is the last to implement the shot clock, as the NBA originated the concept in 1954, followed by FIBA in 1956, the now-defunct Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for Women in 1970 and the NCAA in 1985.
10. Name, image and likeness rules added to college athletics
After years of amateurism rules preventing intercollegiate athletes from earning money while in school, the NCAA adopted a rule to allow student-athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses starting July 1.
In a story in the July 6 edition of the Bremer County Independent, Waverly Newspapers spoke with three former W-SR athletes to get their reactions and their plans to utilize their new-found rights.
UNI men’s basketball center Austin Phyfe had followed the issue for years, and he thought about running basketball camps with some of his current and former teammates. Nebraska defensive lineman Mosai Newsom was ready to take advantage of the rule and had taken classes about money management. Iowa women’s soccer striker Kenzie Roling learned of the new regulations during a team orientation meeting prior to her recently completed freshman season and was unsure what she wanted to do.
Already, athletes across the country have taken advantage of the new rule, with autograph signings, endorsement deals, and even two current and one former Iowa football players appearing in a commercial for Carlos O’Kelly’s.