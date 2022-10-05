Washington is spending billions of your tax dollars every year to hypothetically achieve technological dominance over Communist China, but the ultimate beneficiary of that effort may just be the CCP.

That is the shocking conclusion of a Department of Defense (DoD) review that found China was stealing technology developed in the U.S. by exploiting the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The report explicitly states, “China, not the U.S., is the ultimate beneficiary of DoD and other [U. S. Government] research investments.”