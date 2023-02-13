Editor’s note: Mother and sixth-grade teacher Lindsay Schaapveld offered this eloquent testimonial on the value of Waverly Child Care & Preschool at Sunday’s open house for the new facility in Waverly.
My name is Lindsay Schaapveld, but I am more often recognized as Charlie’s mom, Nora’s mom, Ross’s mom, or Lucy’s mom.
About eleven years ago, my husband Andy and I found out that we were having twins. After celebrating the initial excitement and shock, we knew finding childcare for our growing family would be a top priority but might also be difficult. We were aware that as working parents, the people that we chose to care for our kids would be spending large amounts of time with them during the week and would have a significant impact on their growth and development.
We wanted to find an environment and structure that would be safe, consistent, and would allow our kids to transition through all of their early stages of life. We wanted to find people who would care for our children, build relationships with them, and teach them. Waverly Childcare and Preschool became this place for us. After touring the facility, we knew it would be the right fit for our family….and it has been for nearly eleven years. With four children moving through the WCCP structure, there are several qualities that I am certain about.
Our infants were welcomed, rocked, and loved. Our toddlers were encouraged to communicate in various ways, supported as they learned to walk, and exposed to lots of children’s rhymes and books. Our three year olds were supported through potty training, practiced using silverware, and continued learning social skills such as dressing themselves. Our four year olds were encouraged to draw, write, play, and sing. Our five year olds were set up for success in kindergarten by learning early reading and writing skills as well as figuring out how to navigate centers and dramatic play. Our grade schoolers learned how to interact with kids from all the different elementary schools, how to play various card and board games, and how to manage their time switching between activities.
In the midst of all that they learned at each stage, they also built strong, lasting connections with both kids and adults. My kids still talk about Miss Naomi, Miss Heather, Miss Kristin, and Ms. Slaba, just to name a few. They have friends at each elementary school in town because they started together at WCCP.
As an educator, I know the importance of early childhood education, and I know the significance of strong connections and loving care for kids. My husband and I are blessed that our family was welcomed, nurtured, and educated as part of the Waverly Childcare and Preschool community. I’m honored to share my family’s experiences with you today and to witness new opportunities unfold for local families and our community with the expansion of Waverly Childcare and Preschool.