It starts with Dale R. Buis of Nebraska, the first American casualty listed on the Vietnam memorial wall, killed in an ambush by the Vietcong northeast of Saigon in July 1959.
It ends with Richard Van de Geer, a helicopter pilot from Ohio who was shot down off the coast of Cambodia in May, 1975.
And in between, listed across 140 black panels, are 58,316 names of other Americans who fell during the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is in Washington, D.C., but northeast Iowans had a chance last weekend to visit a touring half-size replica, the Moving Wall, in Sumner.
To be portable, the Moving Wall panels are made out of aluminum instead of black granite, but they are coated in black with the names in white, so they look as they do on the original wall.
“It starts in the center,” explained volunteer Beth Senft, a “wall walker” at the display. She showed where the names started next to the date 1959 in the middle of the wall and continued far to the right. After 70 panels of names, the list continued at the far left end of the wall until it reached the middle again.
“And 1975 is where it ended, so you’ve got the beginning and the end coming together,” she noted.
Names are ordered according to date of death and then alphabetically.
“The first panel is the first five years,” Senft said. “The second panel is the next five months. The next panel is the next five weeks. That’s how it escalated. 1968 was the worst. I think there’s 70 panels that were 1968. That was the Tet Offensive.”
Senft’s husband, Curtis, served in the Navy for 20 years. She found that her familiarity with the military was valuable as she walked the Moving Wall during her five-hour shifts, answering questions and offering emotional support to visitors.
“I’ve had a lot of them tell me, ‘I didn’t think this was going to hit me like this,’” she said. “It’s the vets that served during that time. They may not even see a name that they recognize, but they just look and know that those are comrades, and it brings all of that time back to them.
“I had one gentleman (Friday) that did have a name,” Senft continued, “and he found it, and he was standing there, and I knew he was having issues.”
She asked the man whether he would like to get a chalk rubbing of the name, but he declined and started walking away.
“I could tell he was starting to cry,” Senft said. She spoke with the man’s wife, and they decided to do a rubbing for him, so he wouldn’t regret missing the opportunity.
“She put it in her pocket to give to him later,” Senft said. “Later he was standing out there, still quite emotional, but he looked at me and said thank you.”
Bringing the Moving Wall to town and organizing the four days of events around it didn’t happen overnight.
“We’ve been working on this for almost a year,” said Senft’s sister, Kathy Mutschler, also a volunteer at the Moving Wall. She credits Sumner native Rich Holm for “putting the seeds down” about getting the wall.
“He’s pretty passionate, even though he has no military experience,” she said, “but he wanted to recognize the veterans. One of his classmates is on the wall.”
That classmate is Richard Meighan, who was killed in 1968 at age 24. Two more Sumner men also have their names on the wall—Allen Avery, who was killed in 1966 at 19 years old, and Myron Poock, who died in 1968 at age 25.
The Moving Wall was delivered to Sumner last Thursday morning by truck, with a veterans motorcycle escort.
Event volunteer Sharon Orr watched the start of the wall’s journey in Fayette.
“It was very interesting and moving to see the support that the motorcycle escort gave to the truck that was hauling the wall,” she said. She counted 72 motorcycles as they drove by her.
Mutschler, who has had numerous close family members in the military for 55 years and counting, saw the truck and motorcycle escort arrive in Sumner.
“The escort coming from Fayette was so emotional,” she said. “It was just unbelievable. It went through town. Motorcycles were blaring and gunning their motors. People were standing on the side of the street waving their flags. It was really great.”
The procession ended at City Park, where the escort veterans got off their bikes and got to work.
“They took off their vests,” Mutschler said. “They said it’s because the vests had metal on them, and they didn’t want to damage the wall with any scratches.
“So they took off their vests, they had their t-shirts on, lined up by the truck, and proceeded to carry the panels two by two—two people per panel—and it took about an hour to put the wall up.”
Once it was up, people started visiting immediately.
“It’s been very emotional for some people,” Mutschler said. “Some of them are hit really, really hard.”