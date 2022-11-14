WAVERLY – The Waverly Senior Center is pleased to announce they will once again be hosting a special in-person Christmas luncheon on Friday, December 2nd. There will be two sittings offered at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The cost is $15, and tickets can be purchased by calling the Waverly Senior Center or stopping by 506 East Bremer Avenue during weekday hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Please call 352-5678 to reserve your luncheon ticket no later than Monday, November 28th.
- Ham Balls
- Cheesy Potatoes
- Peas & Carrots Medley
- Cranberry Fluff Salad
- Dinner Roll
- Assorted Pies for Dessert
- Coffee & Chilled Water
The Waverly Senior Center will be beautifully decorated for the holidays and offer diners a chance to get in the Christmas spirit!
“The holidays are such a special time of year, and we are excited to offer an early December Christmas luncheon to kick-off the season. We are pleased to be able to host this year’s luncheon in person and hope seniors of all ages will invite a friend and join us for this special occasion, said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center.