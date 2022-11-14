Christmas Tree

WAVERLY – The Waverly Senior Center is pleased to announce they will once again be hosting a special in-person Christmas luncheon on Friday, December 2nd. There will be two sittings offered at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The cost is $15, and tickets can be purchased by calling the Waverly Senior Center or stopping by 506 East Bremer Avenue during weekday hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Please call 352-5678 to reserve your luncheon ticket no later than Monday, November 28th.

Christmas Luncheon Menu: