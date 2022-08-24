We all know someone who has been the victim of bank fraud or a scam phone call. The Waverly Senior Center will be serving Comfort Food Friday at 11:30 a.m. on September 16th, followed by a presentation on fraud and scams by Kyle Doehrmann, Customer Service Representative from First Bank. He will be covering an overview of fraud and scams and how best to protect yourself. The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th. There is no cost to attend, however, we do accept a Free Will Offering for the meal.
The Comfort Food Friday menu is: Goulash, lettuce salad, dinner roll, dessert, coffee and water
“The Waverly Senior Center is always on the lookout to host programs that benefit seniors and their quality of life. We look forward to hosting an afternoon presentation by a First Bank expert in fraud and other scams” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
“Our customers’ security is our top priority at First Bank. I look forward to presenting on this important issue for the Waverly Senior Center audience on September 16th,” said Kyle Doehrmann from First Bank.
We are now accepting all credit cards as payment for 506 meals and other activities. The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. Parking is plentiful. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe.