We all know someone who has been the victim of bank fraud or a scam phone call. The Waverly Senior Center will be serving Comfort Food Friday at 11:30 a.m. on September 16th, followed by a presentation on fraud and scams by Kyle Doehrmann, Customer Service Representative from First Bank. He will be covering an overview of fraud and scams and how best to protect yourself. The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th. There is no cost to attend, however, we do accept a Free Will Offering for the meal.

The Comfort Food Friday menu is: Goulash, lettuce salad, dinner roll, dessert, coffee and water