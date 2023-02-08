The Waverly Senior Center offers a “Comfort Food Friday” meal every Friday at 12 p.m.--asking only for a “free will” offering (suggested donation $6). This home cooked meal is a dine-in treat for many seniors who live alone or would like to socialize more frequently. Interested seniors of all ages can rsvp for each Friday’s meal by calling (319) 352-5678 the Thursday before by noon. Often guest speakers or entertainment follows the meal. Take-out meals are also available by reservation.
On Friday, Feb. 24, following the meal, Angie from the Bremer County Health Department will be doing a presentation on the current state of Covid-19 in Bremer County & Waverly. She will also be offering free of charge boosters to those who have not received one. The Pfizer booster can be given to anyone who received either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the past. Please call 319-352-5678 to reserve your booster shot and remember to bring your vaccination card.