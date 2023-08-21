Cooler fall weather is right around the corner and the 506 Café will be serving just the right lunchtime meal to please their monthly patrons. The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Friends of the Waverly Public Library will be serving both drive-thru and eat-in on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Drive-thru meals can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Eat-in dining begins at 12 p.m. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
September 506 Café Menu: Lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad, cheesecake squares, chilled bottled water (Drive-thru), water & coffee (Eat-in)
“The Friends of the Waverly Public Library are tremendous supporters of the 506 Café, and we look forward to their partnership for the month of September,” said Cyndi Campbell, board president of the Waverly Senior Center.
“The Friends of the Library look forward to partnering with the Senior Center and the September 506 Café with its really good food. Plus, this is a great fund raiser and assists Friends with the sponsorship of many of the library’s activities,” said Claudia Lampe, Friends of the Library board member.
The remaining dates for the 2023 506 Café are: Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.
The Waverly Senior Center also offers Comfort Food Friday, a free-will offering lunch, dine-in or takeout every Friday. For more information, please call 319-352-5678. It is a community opportunity to share food and conversation every Friday. On Sept. 8 Bingo will be hosted following the meal and on Sept. 22, Deb Brown from United Healthcare will be the guest speaker on Medicare.