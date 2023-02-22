The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Waverly Lions Club, will be serving the March 506 Café on Tuesday, March 14. Served drive-thru only, the meal can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling (319) 352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m.
March 506 Café Menu:
- Pork Loin with Applesauce Rub
- Roasted Red Potatoes
- Dinner Roll
- Lime Jello salad with pears
- Key Lime Dessert
- Coffee & Chilled Water
Pick up orders for your group of friends and share this delicious meal!
“We are once again thrilled to be partnering with The Waverly Lions Club to support their important projects in the Waverly area,” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center. “A delicious menu has been planned by our center managers and the Senior Center/Lions volunteers help prep and serve curbside.”
“The Waverly Lions Club is honored to once again be the non-profit partner for the March 506 Café. Our volunteers really enjoy working alongside their volunteers to provide a cost effective and hearty meal for seniors of all ages and to benefit from the proceeds towards our programming,” said Jordan Alborn, President of the Waverly Lions Club.