Rick and Jane Juchems of rural Plainfield are one of only seven Iowa farm families to receive the Way We Live Award at the Iowa State Fair this year.
The award recognizes Iowa families who have demonstrated their dedication to agriculture and strong Iowa farm values, according to the Iowa State Fair website.
In its 14th year, the Way We Live Award has gone to only 76 Iowa families. The Juchems were nominated by Ron and Mary Beth Zelle of Waverly, who received the award in 2013.
“The (Iowa State Fair) Board members came and actually gave us the award,” Jane said, on Aug. 13 on the Bill Riley Stage at the fair. “The Fair Board talked to us, visited with us about our operation.”
That operation includes 540 acres in Bremer and Butler Counties, with some of the land being in Jane’s family for decades before the Juchems moved there.
Rick and Jane didn’t always know they’d end up on the farm, though.
In 1978, the newly married couple was living in Brookings, South Dakota, while Rick finished his undergraduate degree at South Dakota State. Jane, freshly graduated from Iowa State University, worked there as a dietician.
As Rick neared graduation, he had a call from Jane’s dad, asking him whether he’d like to come back to Iowa and farm. That sounded good to him, and they moved to the Juhl family farm northwest of Plainfield in December 1978.
“In 1979, we bought this 40 (acres) from her dad and mom,” Rick said. “That progressed and progressed. We end up now with 540 acres.”
It wasn’t an easy process, and not just because peak seasons on the farm can require 60, 80, even 100 hours of work a week.
“We went through the 80s,” Jane noted, referring to a decade of economic crisis for agriculture, when many farmers went bankrupt. “I always worked off the farm. My contribution was more paycheck, cash flow, insurance and retirement.”
Over her career, Jane worked at UNI, Wartburg College, Chickasaw County Extension and the Plainfield Public Library.
On the farm, in addition to growing corn and soybeans, the Juchems custom feed more than 5,000 pigs a year for Jane’s brother.
The Juchems’ children, Nathanial (Nat) and Elizabeth (Liz), grew up on the farm. Nat now has his own company in the Twin Cities, but he returns to the farm to help out with technology and the fall harvest.
Nat’s children, Gabriel and Katherine, visit the farm every summer, which Rick and Jane refer to as “farm camp.”
Liz is based in Ames and works for Iowa State Extension’s Water Rocks! Program, traveling the state with an educational trailer to provide hands-on learning activities.
“Her whole business is about water and soil conservation,” Jane said.
In that regard, Liz is following in her father’s footsteps. Rick has served 23 years so far as a Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner, and has also served in other conservation leadership positions, even representing Iowa nationally, according to their nomination form.
Rick noted that Iowa has lost half its topsoil in the last 50 years.
“It takes 100 years to build an inch of soil,” he said, “and it takes one rain event to wash it away.”
Rick saw their own land lose topsoil in the 1980s.
“I knew I had to do something different,” he said. “So then I got started with Butler County (Soil and Water Conservation). I didn’t know anything about soil conservation. It’s been a learning process. Now we put cover crops on everything.”
Cover crops are non-row crops like rye, oats, radishes or rapeseed that help hold the soil in place over the winter and also keep nutrients in the soil.
“Another reason we plant cover crops is weed suppression,” Rick noted. “It really acts as a ground cover and won’t let the weeds get started. So you have one less trip of spray.”
Using fewer chemicals also helps preserve the quality of Iowa’s water, another concern of Rick’s.
The land affects the water, but the water also affects the land, of course.
Rick indicated what looked like a pond downhill from their farmyard. Using conservation terminology, he called it his “shallow water area.”
“It controls the flow off our farm,” he said. “I was having water cut through my field because of the runoff from the hard surface in our yard.”
Other conservation measures the Juchems have implemented include buffer strips on all creeks on the farm, prairie strips, large windbreaks of trees and shrubs around buildings, and bird and pollinator habitats.
Their forward-looking mindset is also seen in the sophisticated technology they use in their hog operation, in their field work and in the solar array they installed in 2019, which produces two-thirds of the electricity they use on the farm.
The decision the Juchems made almost 44 years ago to work the family farm has defined their lives and inspired them to improve the land for future generations.
Having the farmland is “a gift,” Jane noted, but it comes with responsibilities.
Their duty “is not just paying this year’s bills, which is real,” Jane said, “but to try to build the soil.”
“That should be the foremost part of a farming operation,” Rick said. “We’re just stewards. We’re not here forever.”