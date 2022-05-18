The idea for the May 14 vintage fashion show at the Waverly Senior Center may date back just to January, but its foundation was decades ago, when the event’s master of ceremonies was very young.
“My love for wedding gowns is something that started when I was a young girl,” said Diane Freestate, who curated the fashion show. She bought wedding magazines and pored over the descriptions of wedding dresses there and in newspapers, where weddings were described in great detail.
“I acquired a vocabulary through doing that over the years,” she said. “As I got older, I took a couple of fashion illustration courses and historic costume classes.”
Freestate said the idea for the fashion show came from Dianne Westendorf. “We started talking about my sketches and fashion, and then we started talking about our weddings.”
That discussion inspired them to attempt a historical wedding fashion show. The hunt for vintage clothing was on. Freestate and Westendorf managed to collect 22 mostly wedding-related dresses from the 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
“We were able to find enough to do this,” said Freestate.
Once they had the dresses, they had to recruit models and then match models to the dresses. “It was a whole process,” she said.
The fashion show they developed was called “The Way We Wore: Fashions Through the Decades,” with commentary written and delivered by Freestate.
“It’s been a lot of fun putting this together,” she said, “and getting all these lovely dresses, with the young girls wearing them for us.” (Event organizers set a policy of not using models’ last names, so only first names will be listed in photos.)
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, guests filled the dining room at the senior center, enjoying a vintage-themed meal before the fashion show started. On the menu were chicken salad on a croissant, ham salad in a cream puff, cucumber sandwiches, Jell-O salad, fresh fruit skewers, petite desserts and beverages.
The room was decorated with vintage wedding photos, including several that included dresses that were featured in the show.
After the meal, Freestate led the audience through the styles of the decades and introduced the various dresses, indicating how each dress represented the prevailing fashion of the time. Many of the dresses had a personal connection to the organizers.
For example, the first dress exhibited, a 1940s suit, was worn by Freestate’s mother, Shirley Henderson Graeser, when she married in 1946. Later, Freestate’s own wedding dress was one that represented fashion in the 1970s.
The final wedding gown of the show was that of Dianne Westendorf, who had thought up the event, accompanied by a blue bridesmaid dress that was typical of the time and included a floppy hat.
“We had to dig around and find floppy hats,” Freestate said the day after the show. “It was a labor of love.”
But all the effort paid off.
“It certainly went well,” Freestate said. “We were pleased with the reactions we got.”
Discussion is underway about having an encore performance of the show, to accommodate people who were unable to get tickets to the event.
Organizers were especially pleased because they hadn’t been sure what to expect.
“It was the first fashion show the senior center has ever put on,” Freestate said. “We did pretty well for the first time out.”