June is traditionally the wedding month, with many brides and grooms wanting to tie the knot at the start of summer.
While that is still the case, weddings are now spread more throughout the calendar than in some times past.
And why not? Times change. Fashions change. Traditions evolve.
Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in the way bridal gowns have evolved over the decades.
Wedding dress styles over the years have reflected the prevailing clothing fashions of their times, from no-nonsense suits during World War II to flowing gowns and floppy hats in the 1970s.
Diane Freestate, an avid follower of fashion since she was a child, shared the basics of widespread trends from the 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s during a vintage style show, “The Way We Wore,” at the Waverly Senior Center May 14.
Freestate opened the fashion show with an overview of the 1940s, an era defined by World War II.
“Food, supplies and fabric were rationed,” she noted. “Servicemen even brought parachutes home from the war, and many brides used this parachute silk to make their wedding gowns, as fabric was in short supply.”
Classic fashion design at this time included short-waisted dresses, wide-legged pants and tailored suits for women.
“During the war years and after, many brides wore suits for their weddings,” Freestate said. “These usually consisted of a tailored, fitted jacket with padded shoulders and a fitted waist and a straight skirt.”
While many brides wore suits for their weddings at this time, not all did. Some women in the 1940s chose more traditional wedding gowns, typically with a sweetheart neckline and long fitted sleeves, according to Freestate.
Styles changed in the 1950s, including wedding gown styles.
“After the war years, this was a decade of calm and prosperity,” Freestate explained. “In the late ‘40s, the designer Christian Dior created the New Look that would dominate this decade. It was the exact opposite of the ‘40s look.”
The New Look of the ‘50s featured soft shoulders instead of square padded shoulders, a cinched waist instead of a boxy figure, and a full mid-calf-length skirt rather than the short straight skirts of the 1940s.
“Wedding fashion also changed,” she noted. “Gowns were now being offered off the rack with cheaper synthetic materials. The scoop neckline, fitted waist and full skirt was the classic wedding gown silhouette.
“Machine-made lace was crisp and affordable and used heavily in the ‘50s in the wedding attire,” Freestate continued, “from the gown to the veil to the gloves.”
The 1960s ushered in new styles in general, as well as new bridal styles.
“This was indeed a decade of many changes, both in fashion and culture,” Freestate observed. “The first half of the decade was influenced by first lady Jackie Kennedy.”
Styles were set by designers Coco Chanel and Oleg Cassini and featured suits with short boxy jackets, straight skirts and pillbox hats.
“The second half of the decade,” Freestate continued, “I call the Age of Aquarius. From the miniskirt to the free-flowing flower child.” She added that fashions of the late 1960s included cotton batiste fabric, flower ring headpieces and daisy bouquets.
“Wedding fashion changed, too,” she noted. Skirts narrowed, waists relaxed. “Shapes were simpler. The most common one was an A-line silhouette and empire waist.”
In the 1970s, fashion changed again.
“I call this decade the age of polyester,” Freestate noted. “In the disco age of the 1970s, they were wearing jersey wrap dresses and wide-legged bell bottoms with platform shoes.
“Somewhat remarkably,” she continued, “there was not a particular style of wedding gown that reigned supreme during this period. Bridal gowns ran the gamut of dresses with A-line skirts, high collars and bell sleeves to free-flowing chiffons and large floppy hats.”
People interested in viewing the vintage fashion show may get a second chance to do so. As of mid-May, organizers were considering having an encore performance of the show, to accommodate people who were unable to get tickets to the event.