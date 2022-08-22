Webb

The James Webb Space Telescope produced this image, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, a view of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 and the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. It was released July 11, 2022.

 (Photo courtesy of NASA, Iowa Capital Dispatch

So much of our collective experience as a country these days involves division and strife, but this week we rediscovered our capacity for unity and awe, occasioned by a picture.

NASA on July 11 released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, a “deep field” photo that captures hundreds of galaxies, each containing roughly 100 million stars and some being so distant in time and space they represent the farthest humans have yet journeyed in cosmological observation.