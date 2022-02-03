TheatreUNI will present Dominique Morisseau’s “Blood at the Root,” directed by the UNI Department of Theatre’s first Visiting Artist-in-Residence, Margaret Kemp, starting March 2.
Choreography will be provided by Destiny (Tru) Cyrus and original composition will be provided by LYRIKALTMG.
Certain performances will be followed by an audience response discussion. Those dates are March 3, March 5, and March 9.
On Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. there will be a Talk-Forward event at the Jubilee UMC Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St. in Waterloo. The purpose of the Talk-Forward event is to share the goals of this project with members of the Waterloo community and to encourage broader attendance at the show.
The discussion will be led by director, Margaret Kemp, and TheatreUNI Artistic Director, Eric Lange. It is likely some members of the cast will also attend, Lange said.
Those attending the event could receive free tickets to the show. Lange said four complimentary tickets will be available for anyone who attends.
“Blood of the Root” is based on the true story of the Jena Six: six Black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after a provoking incident on campus. This piece is filled with poetry, music, and choreography which help lift up the script’s important message.
TheatreUNI Artistic Director Eric Lange notes this script was selected to elevate the voice of a playwright of color and engage multiple communities in dialogue about the themes found in the play.
Scenic design is provided by Department of Theatre alumna Katrina Sandvik. Karle Meyers, also an alumna of the program, is the Costume Designer. Eric Lange, Department Head, will serve as the Lighting Designer.
Tickets start at $20 and are available at unitix.uni.edu.