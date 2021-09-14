TheatreUNI will present a filmed production titled “Dream With ME,” directed by Jim Bray with Gretta Berghammer as contributing director, and choreography by Destiny (Tru) Cyrus. “Dream With ME” has become become available for streaming on Aug. 30.
This fully devised project explores the varied yet related events of 2020 and a desire to use theatre to respond to the events that have impacted us individually and as a community. In order to guide the creative process, the creative team and a series of talented guest artists used genres of storytelling such as Hip Hop Theatre, Documentary Theatre, and Theatre for Social Change. The intention of “Dream with ME” is to further TheatreUNI’s commitment to an equitable world while highlighting how theatre can inspire our community and incite change.
The performance was filmed by Around the Corner Productions, a local video production company owned by Eric Braley. Other collaborators include Rickerby Hinds and Daniel Banks, as Hip-Hop Theatre consultants; Dr. Kamryn Warren, Interviewing consultant; Michael Conrad, Jazz composition; and members from the Cedar Valley community.
Preview clips of the piece can be seen at https://theatreunivirtualfestival.uni.edu/. Tickets for “Dream With ME” are available through UNITix. The cost of streaming the performance is $15.