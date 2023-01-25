radium-girls-web

“Radium Girls” is the final offering of TheatreUNI’s 2022-2023 season.

TheatreUNI will present DW Gregory’s “Radium Girls” on March 1-4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m. in the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

In tech we trust. But what happens when we don’t fully understand what it’s doing to us? “Radium Girls” reminds us that this is not a new question. Set in the early 20th century and based on true events, it follows the struggle of Grace Fryer, a dial painter and one of many young girls who fell mysteriously ill from using radium-infused paint in her factory job. This fast-paced play is suitable for viewers of all ages, educating audiences on an event in U.S. history that highlights the vital importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions.