TheatreUNI will present DW Gregory’s “Radium Girls” on March 1-4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m. in the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
In tech we trust. But what happens when we don’t fully understand what it’s doing to us? “Radium Girls” reminds us that this is not a new question. Set in the early 20th century and based on true events, it follows the struggle of Grace Fryer, a dial painter and one of many young girls who fell mysteriously ill from using radium-infused paint in her factory job. This fast-paced play is suitable for viewers of all ages, educating audiences on an event in U.S. history that highlights the vital importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions.
“Radium Girls” is the final offering of TheatreUNI’s 2022-2023 season. The production is directed by Katherine Hahn, assistant professor of acting in the UNI Department of Theatre. Scenic design will be by Mark Parrott, associate professor of design and production at UNI, and costume design is by Amy Rohrberg, associate professor of design and production at UNI. Lighting design is by Ron Koinzan, TheatreUNI’s technical director. The production stage manager is Lydia Burg.
In addition, the public is invited to join TheatreUNI at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 for a panel discussion with experts on the prominent themes found in the show. Discussion will be held in Room 108 of the Communication Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Tickets to “Radium Girls” are available at UNITix.uni.edu or at UNITix box office locations.
For more information contact Eric Lange, Department Head and Artistic Director at eric.lange@uni.edu