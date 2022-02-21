Theodore Robert Hool, 81, of Janesville, Iowa, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.
Ted was born on August 6, 1940, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of James and Nona (McMillian) Hool. He was a 20-year retired United States Navy Veteran, serving from October 1957 to January 1978. He then went to work for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 1978 to 2000. On November 9, 1979, Ted was united in marriage to Marla Thompson at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. After retiring from the post office Ted worked as a Walmart Greeter in Waverly, Iowa, until 2007, a total of 49 years in the workforce.
Ted was a past member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar Falls, and American Legion post 522 in Janesville. His main interest was golfing with close friends and AMVETS Golfers. In his spare time, he refurbished and recycled broken golf tees which he had collected over 125,000.
Ted’s memory is honored by, wife Marla Hool, of Janesville; five sons, Steve (Janice) Johnson, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, Dave (Dawn) Johnson, of Fredericksburg, Ross (Deb) Johnson, of Waverly; John (Glenna) Johnson, of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Robert (Krista) Hool, of Waverly; daughter, Johanna Hool, of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Patty) Hool, of Sioux City, Iowa; sister, Mary Cagley, of Waterloo; and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo Leroy Hool; two sisters, Lila Mae Hool and June Davies; and a brother-in-law, Glen Cagley.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Ted’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.