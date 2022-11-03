Theresa Diane Weinberg age 59, of Plainfield, IA, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley, rural Clarksville with Rev. Peter Wenzel officiating.
Interment will be held at First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley church cemetery with Shane Weinberg, Clint Weinberg, Scott Weinberg, Mitch Weinberg, Jerry LaFee, and Randy Ruth serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Brayden Weinberg, Bridger Weinberg, and Brooklyn Weinberg.
Friends may greet the family from 4 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Theresa was welcomed into the world on May 11, 1963, by her parents, Bert and Judith (Berkett) LaFee, and she grew up with an older brother and a younger brother on the family farm — a place that remained near and dear to her heart throughout her life — outside the small southern Iowa town of Garden Grove.
She attended schools in Garden Grove and graduated from high school before attending the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, where she earned a degree in court reporting and stenography.
Theresa moved to Waverly to start her career working for Judge Riffel, and during this time she met Gregg Weinberg and they were made for each other. The couple exchanged wedding vows on April 5, 1986, at First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley and settled in Plainfield, where they raised their two sons — Clint and Shane.
Theresa worked as a court reporter for 39 1/2 years and spend much of that time working with District Court Judge Paul Riffel. She loved her job and the challenges it provided, and “her judges” appreciated her professionalism and her commitment to her work.
But her two favorite jobs in the world were being a wife and a mother. She was 100 percent “for her boys,” and she and Gregg spent many a night watching their sons and their Nashua-Plainfield football, basketball, track, and baseball. She added a third favorite title, grandmother, later in life to Brayden, Brooklyn, and Bridger Weinberg, and Theresa was so looking forward to retirement to be a full-time grandmother!
Theresa had many interests. She enjoyed scrapbooking, She and Gregg raised honey bees (Gregg did the outside work; Theresa did the inside work, including making soap from the honey!). The couple loved going to the Mennonite flower shops in the spring and visiting the apple orchards in the fall. And she had a passion for taking care of the family farm in southern Iowa; in fact, the Weinbergs spent many weekends near Garden Grove.
She had a strong faith and was a longtime member of First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley, and she was a woman who would do anything for anyone at any time.
This remarkable woman was a wonderful wife to Gregg for 36 1/2 years, a marvelous mother to her two sons, and a great-grandmother to her three grandchildren will be dearly missed, for she was the kind of person who made everyone around her better.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Gregg of Plainfield; two sons, Clint (Janell) Weinberg of Pella, and Shane (Elizabeth Weinberg) of Garden Grove; her three adorable grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, and Bridger Weinberg; one brother, Jerry (Christie) LaFee of Leon; and her father-in-law, Reed (Wanda) Weinberg of Clarksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gary LaFee.