CEDAR FALLS — Back in August, not many experts expected Waverly-Shell Rock to be at this point.
However, the Go-Hawks ran ruck shod through their district, with the only loss in the regular season to Class 3A rival West Delaware. They then bulldozed Cedar Rapids Washington and had a come-from-behind win over Bondurant-Farrar to reach Thursday’s Class 4A semifinals in the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2007.
What stood between W-SR and a spot in the title game on Nov. 18 was Council Bluffs Lewis Central. In the first 24 minutes, the two teams wound up in a stalemate. But in the second half, the Titans were too much.
Braylon Kammrad threw for 203 yards and had three touchdowns while Jonathan Humpal ran for 189 with two scores to pace Lewis Central past the Go-Hawks, 35-10. W-SR ended the year with a 10-2 record.
Go-Hawk head coach Mark Hubbard said the Titans were a “fantastic” opponent.
“They might be the state champion,” Hubbard said. “We had some adversity this week. … Give credit to our players. They were able to bounce back. All week long, they battled and prepared very well. I’m really proud of our effort (Thursday).
“The execution could’ve been better here and there, but I’m really proud of their effort. This football team played their tails off today.”
Junior Asa Newsom was limited with an injury to his knee, only playing defense in Thursday’s semifinal. He said the team knew that the Titans had good athletes.
“We struggled with some assignment stuff, and they were able to capitalize,” Newsom said. “We battled some injuries throughout the game, but we struggled.
“You can always look at film and say this and that, but I’m just really proud of my guys at how they played, the senior class. They stepped up leadership-wise.”
He said they excelled their low expectations.
“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be good at all this year,” Newsom said. “I’m just proud … of how they were able to rally-up. I just want to thank these seniors, these great guys. It’s a tough way to go out, it’s frustrating, but Lord willing, I didn’t have any (major) injuries. It’s just tough.”
Senior quarterback Grant Halverson was emotional and short of breath in the interview room after the game, but he said he’ll remember the “little things” in his career.
“Having fun with these guys,” Halverson said. “The Saturday morning lifts, no one wants to be there, but it’s still fun to be around the guys. I’ll never forget these guys, and they made football a lot of fun this year for me.
“They just did the little things right. We didn’t execute the way we should have. They’re a good team.”
Senior receiver/defensive tackle Layne McDonald said the Go-Hawks played a great first half, but he isn’t sure what happened in the third and fourth quarters.
“A lot of things happened throughout the game,” McDonald said. “Kids get tired, the little mistakes. That game was won by three or four plays.”
The evenness of the contest was evident in the first two possessions. On the second play from scrimmage, Humpal fumbled after a 4-yard gain, recovered by W-SR’s Jake Walker on the Titan 29-yard line. However, on a fourth-and-13 on the 31, Halverson tried to find McDonald in triple coverage, but LC’s Curtis Witte intercepted it and brought it back to the 27.
On the ensuing drive, the Titans (10-2) amassed a nine-play, 73-yard drive that took 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Kammrad connected with Blake Cyboron for a 30-yard pass to get the opening score of the game with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks answered relatively quickly. They just needed 1:35 to go four plays and 80 yards, capped by a 47-yard pitch-and-catch from Halverson to McDonald to tie the game at 7.
The two teams’ defenses dominated much of the rest of the half, until W-SR mounted one last drive before intermission. They went 11 plays and 58 yards before making it to the Titan 13-yard line with just seconds to play.
At that point, Simon Ott lined up a 30-yard field goal attempt to try to give the Go-Hawks a 10-7 advantage at the break. The kick appeared to most who were wearing black and gold along the west side of the UNI-Dome that the kick was successful, but back judge Brad Johnson signaled the ball went wide right to keep the game knotted at 7-7 as the teams went into the tunnels.
The Go-Hawks got the ball to start the second half — as they deferred the choice after winning the coin toss — and matriculated the ball down the field for 10 plays and 62 yards before stalling at the Titan 18. Ott was able to split the uprights from 35 yards out to make the score 10-7 for real with 8:23 to go in the penultimate period.
But that was the last time W-SR dented the scoreboard.
Lewis Central scored four times after that 3-pointer, with a 40-yard pass to Luciano Fidone with 6:46 left in the third, an 18-yard run by Humpal with 1:25 left in the quarter, a 51-yard Humpal scamper to start the fourth, and another TD pass to Fidone from 3 yards with 4:30 left to play that made the tally 35-10.
The Titans outgained the Go-Hawks in the game, 421-270, with the time of possession nearly even. LC had the ball for 24:33, while W-SR held it for 23:27.
Halverson was 11 for 15 for 146 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception and was sacked three times, leading to a net rushing total of minus-7 yards. McDonald led the receivers with 70 yards on two catches with a touchdown, while Ott had a 24-yard grab, Kaiser Luck hauled in three for 18 yards, and Austin Dewey received two for 17 yards.
On the ground, McCrae Hagarty had 18 carries for 83 yards, while Dewey had 11 totes for 47 yards. Newsom was limited to just the defensive side of the football, where he led with seven total tackles, four solo and one for a loss. McDonald added 3½ stops, including two sacks.
Kammrad was 11 for 20 for his 203 yards and three scores, with Luciano on the receiving end of eight balls for 114 yards and two TDs. Cyboron had two catches for 53 yards and a score, while Wyatt Hatcher had a 33-yard reception.
Humpal carried 28 times for 189 yards with a long of 51 and two scores, while Kammrad netted 20 yards on eight totes.
The Titans had four players who recorded five tackles each, with Nick Miller and Hunter Deyo each notching a sack of Halverson. Parker Matiyow also had a sack.
Newsom, a top recruit for the recruiting class of 2022, said the loss Thursday will make him hungrier next year.
“I want to take some time to enjoy this with my seniors,” he said. “This for sure won’t settle.”
Hubbard, the coach, said the result is heartbreaking for the seniors.
“This was it for them,” Hubbard said. “In the same token, they led us all year long. I feel like they did everything we asked them to do. Your heart breaks for those guys.
“They definitely left their mark on this program. I don’t know that you’d never go to battle with another group than this. These guys meshed well together from the beginning, and they were extremely fun to coach. I think they were extremely fun to follow for our fans.”
He added that the future is bright for W-SR.
“You look out on the field, and you see a lot of football players who will be back for us next year,” he said. “I just want to focus on our seniors, because they’re the ones who are hurting the most right now. That’s a sting that doesn’t go away.”
LEWIS CENTRAL 35, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 10
Lewis Central …… 7 0 14 14 — 35
Waverly-SR ……… 7 0 3 0 — 10
First quarter
LC: Blake Cyboron 30-yard pass from Braylon Kammrad (Boston Hensley kick) 5:54
WSR: Layne McDonald 47-yard pass from Grant Halverson (Simon Ott kick) 4:19
Second quarter
No scoring
Third quarter
WSR: Ott 35-yard field goal 8:23
LC: Luciano Fidone 40-yard pass from Kammrad (Hensley kick) 6:46
LC: Humpal 18-yard run (Hensley kick) 1:25
Fourth quarter
LC: Humpal 51-yard run (Hensley kick) 11:41
LC: Fidone 3-yard pass form Kammrad (Hensley kick) 4:30
Team statistics
LC WSR
First downs 21 15
Rushing att-yards 38-218 37-124
Passing comp-att-int yards 11-20-0 203 11-15-1 146
Total offense 421 270
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 1-5
Punts-yards 3-84 4-170
Kickoffs-yards 6-359 3-179
Punt returns-yards-TD 2-27-0 1-11-0
Kick returns-yards-TD 1-24-0 1-18-0
Interceptions-yards-TD 1-26-0 0-0-0
Time of possession 24:33 23:27
Third downs 9-12 3-11
Fourth downs 0-0 0-2
Sacks by-yards 3-24 2-14
Individual stats
Passing (comp-att-int yards TD)
Lewis Central — Kammrad 11-20-0 203 3; W-SR — Halverson 11-15-1 146 1
Rushing (att-yards-TD)
Lewis Central — Humpal 28-189-2, Kamrad 8-20-0, Eli Sunderman 2-9-0; W-SR — McCrae Hagarty 18-83-0, Austin Dewey 11-45-0, Ott 2-3-0, Halverson 6-(minus-7)-0
Receiving (catches-yards-TD)
Lewis Central — Fidone 8-114-2, Cyboron 2-56-1, Wyatt Hatcher 1-33-0; W-SR — McDonald 2-70-1, Ott 1-24-0, Kaiser Luck 3-18-0, Dewey 2-17, Hagarty 1-10-0, Jack Wilson 1-6-0, Mikey Santoiemma 1-1-0
Tackles (total-solo-TFL-sacks)
Lewis Central — Chase Wallace 5.0-4-0-0, Nick Miller 5.0-3-1-1, Hunter Deyo 5.0-2-1-1, Dallas Hunter 5.0-1-0-0, Ethan LeMaster 4.0-3-0-0, Payton Ludington 4.0-2-0-0, Curtis Witte 3.5-2-0-0 (INT), Wyatt Hatcher 3.5-1-0-0, Marcus Duncan 3.0-3-0-0, Hensley 3.0-2-0-0, Parker Matiyow 1.5-1-1-1, Bryce Walker 1.5-1-0-0, Jack Dolittle 1.5-1-0-0, Lane Feierfell 0.5-0-0-0
W-SR — Asa Newsom 7.0-4-1-0, Ott 5.0-3-0-0, Dylan Stockdale 4.5-3-1-0, Jake Walker 4.5-2-1-0 (fumble recovery), Hagarty 4.0-2-1-0 (forced fumble), Wilson 3.5-3-0-0, McDonald 3.5-3-2-2, Sam Roose 3.0-2-0-0, Tyler Guyer 3.0-1-0-0, Austin Dewey 2.5-2-0-0, Marshall Armstrong 1.5-1-0-0, Santoiemma 1.5-1-0-0, Will Soesby 1.0-1-0-0, Caden Hotz 1.0-1-0-0, Ethan Reyerson 0.5-0-0-0