Erik Johnson has refined coffee roasting to its essence, allowing Thinkwell Coffee, to persevere in its simplest form, selling beans.
After operating Duo’s in Waverly, he rebranded it in January 2020 as Thinkwell Coffee to make it his own, and ceased selling ice cream.
That May, their website had been up and running for a week, thanks to a local web designer.
Then life pitched a curveball.
Erik and Becky Johnson left the shop on May 23, 2020, and moved the roasting machines into their home.
For a year and a half, on Thursdays, they operated a pop-up shop at The Junkery downtown.
“People would show up Thursday nights, I’d get them their beans,” Erik said.
By Dec. 1, 2021, the Johnsons had opened a new storefront for Thinkwell at the southeast corner of West Bremer Avenue and Second Street Southwest, having remodeled the site of the former Spahn & Rose Lumber.
The Johnsons bag and sell fresh-roasted coffee — whole or ground — from there now on Monday mornings from 7 to 11 and Thursday afternoons from 2 to 7. The finished product can also be found at thinkwell.coffee.
The production mindset of corporate coffee roasting, as many know, calls for branding a certain origin of coffee as a light or dark roast and recreating it repeatedly.
But Johnson said the “commodity mindset” removes the creativity.
His artistic side shows in that he has crafted anything from pottery to furniture — but also in his passion for coffee.
He began roasting in a popcorn popper after learning of the technique from a staffer while directing the wilderness therapy camp where he and Becky met, in Northern Minnesota.
Both former baristas, they roasted coffee together at a shop in Vermont before hearing of the opportunity to run Duo’s from his sister, a Waverly resident.
The beans roasted at Thinkwell are labeled simply with the country of origin and the precise roast temperature, which Johnson handwrites on each bag under the — also handwritten — brand.
Two hefty roasters — an 800-pound, and a 400-pound — sit in the front of the shop.
Johnson said roasting is the largest piece of the coffee-making process. Other elements include the soil and climate of the country of origin, the processing and brewing.
“The higher the roast temp, the darker the roast,” Johnson said.
He finds giving the precise roast temperature to be a more objective way for the consumer to understand flavor, rather than the standard, light, medium or dark.
“My belief is if you hold yourself to what it is, people will understand it,” he said.
“When I let go of the (production) system and began making my own, I became free to roast the best possible coffee I could. When you’re a production worker, that part of your brain is not on,” he said.
“Coffee becomes better when you pay attention to what it is,” he said. “I didn’t know that when I was drawn to it, but it revealed itself.”
“The brewed coffee is complimentary,” he said. In a cup on the counter bearing a dollar sign, he accepts tips. He asks, “When you want the beans, come back here.”
Johnson hadn’t planned on adding the kitchen table and chairs that sit at the back of the shop.
“I got the table in response to demand,” he said.
Becky said after Erik learned the popcorn popper technique, he was soon mail-ordering green coffee. By Christmas 2012, he was gifting some of his first batches to friends and family for Christmas. Their oldest child of three, now 10½, was seven months then.
In Vermont, the Johnsons built a tiny house and they put a roaster in it, about 2015.
“In Vermont, we had probably 15 people making that operation happen,” Johnson said. “Here, it’s just Becky and I.”
Why only be open two days? Johnson estimated he Becky spend two days of the week purchasing — talking to brokers and sampling, two days roasting and two days selling.
He has maintained a following.
A coffee klatch of regular customers has followed the Johnsons from Duo’s to the new Thinkwell site, coming from as far as Aplington.
“We all met here,” said retiree Jim Lehman of Shell Rock, of the former iteration of the business at Duo’s. “We were there when you came.”
“I inherited you guys with the shop,” Johnson said.
Lehman said they have become friendly, “We share books and everything.”
Erik was visibly uncomfortable discussing the circumstances beyond his control that led him to have to let go of staff at the former location.
Now with the means of operation in his control, he indicated if the business grows, it will be slowly and sustainably.
“I’m not getting ahead of myself,” he said. “If things become ripe, I will pick it.”
“Roasting has been the journey for me,” Erik said.