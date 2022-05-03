This Part of Our World

Backyard neighbor has above-ground pool and keeps it lighted. Looked out my kitchen window in the dark and into the darkened back yard. I saw something creeping along under the lights at that pool. Thought I should call 911 and report a break-in but then the boxelder bugs hurried up and finished crawling across on the outside of my window.
Good thing I’m slower now.
Bet it would have been a hilarious story for the police…
Hawk silhouette in front window to stop birds from hitting that window began to catch on drape so took it down. Three bird hits since then. Found another hawk outline to put up.
Pelikan Park (not a misspelling but a family name) is located near a large backwater on the Cedar. The water is maybe 2 feet deep and the islands near Waverly Utilities are off across the way. Believe Izaak Walton and Lions have made this lovely neighborhood park possible. Yesterday without my camera—watched 6 pelicans swoop in, one white heron (don’t think it was a crane), three geese in the water and a beautiful day. Three geese was a prelude to a display of hissing, honking, neck thrusting, then a water churning attack and finally flight as the ganders squabbled over the goose. Are we taking care of these beautiful places and their visitors?
Improvement of Cedar Lane going past Pelikan Park starts May 2. Breaking up the improvements of Cedar Lane into several parts has been done well.
My reservation about improving the roadway and the space for walkers and bikers is that drivers will go too fast for the wildlife to survive. Most deer I’ve shared the roadway with at one time is 12. Geese, ducks, and turkeys routinely walk across and honking does nothing good for driving faster or sharing the road.
Leisure Services is offering Dog Obedience Training. What a great idea.
Two full loads of sticks and limbs to the Yard Waste Site. Pick up sticks was more fun a few years back but my one-hand pooper-scooper helped a bit.
Judging by the flags around and about, much more is being done that involves heavy equipment or digging. My five green boxes are surrounded with orange flags. Pink seems to predominate along Cedar Lane and blue, red, yellow along my portion of Emery.
Plants are growing. Haven’t run out of boxelder bugs yet. A green tinge to trees. Grackles, cardinals, robins harvesting in the grass.
Looks like Spring.