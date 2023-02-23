Waverly- With a trip to the sub-state finals on the line, Go-Hawk gymnasium was packed.
For senior Asa Newsom, the crowd is one of his favorite things about playing at Waverly-Shell Rock.
"This is why I play the game," Newsom said. "To play in an atmosphere like this, I love it. That's what I'm excited for next week. The crowd was great, the student section was great and that's one thing that I'll miss and appreciate after I'm gone. The community comes together to support a bunch of their kids."
The first quarter started off slow for W-SR and hot for Pella.
Luke Frazell hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 10-7 early in the first quarter. Frazell dug deep into his bag with a crossover three to end the quarter with the Go-Hawks trailing 17-16.
W-SR started off the second quarter with a 9-1 run to take a 26-17 lead to start the second quarter.
The change in play wasn't due to adjustments, it was just better execution from the home team.
"We didn't do anything special, we didn't change anything," head coach Nate Steege said. "We had a plan coming in to this game and we just had to do what we are supposed to do, and a little bit better. In the second quarter we did a really good job."
Frazell continued to dive into his bag of tricks during the second quarter, leading the Go-Hawks into halftime with a 40-30 lead. Frazell pitched in 15 points, Newsom had 10 and Benny Ramker had seven off of the bench.
"He's [Frazell] just a flamethrower," Newsom said. "He lights it up and we have plenty of guys that can do that every night. As you can see, it depends on the night and he was the guy to get the buckets. That's the great thing about this team, we have a lot of guys that can do different things."
The Dutch weren't going down without a fight though and cut the lead to 43-37 early in the third quarter and they brought the game within two, 50-48, to end the third quarter.
Pella took their first lead since the first quarter, going ahead 56-51 early in the fourth quarter.
Newsom tied the game up at 56-56 with 1:30 left to play and Frazell iced the game with two free throws to send the Go-Hawks to the sub-state finals against Des Moines Hoover.
Newsom led the Go-Hawks with 23 points, including five free throws in the second half.
"It feels good, it's just a fun game," Newsom said. "I love the game of basketball, having fun with the guys. We executed really well tonight, despite that little bit where we got sped up. We can't let that happen this next game. I think the guys finished really strong."
The Dutch came into the game with a 13-9 record in a tough Little Hawkeye conference that includes Indianola and Norwalk.
"Everyone wants to talk about their record, but they don't see how good of a league they play in," Steege said. "They have a lot of tradition in the postseason and they have tough kids. They played really, really hard tonight and we had to match that. Playing Pella in anything isn't easy, they have a tradition to be proud of."
The Go-Hawks have seen their peers win three state titles just this month on the wrestling mats and that motivates the basketball team.
"That's a lot of my boys winning 'chips," Newsom said. "That just feeds off us. We see a winning culture in the school and that's what W-SR is about. It's for sure a motivator."
W-SR is one game away from returning to the state tournament and Steege is ready for the challenge.
"It feels good," Steege said. "It's been a long time since we've been here and I told the guys that I'm really proud of them. Coaches are going to get to work and they need to get ready to work tomorrow [Friday]. We've talked about this for a long time with this group and I think if we come out and play well, we are going to be a tough team to beat."
The Go-Hawks will face Des Moines Hoover on Monday at Nevada High School at 7 p.m.