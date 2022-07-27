Thomas Hardy, 83, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Clarksville.

Thomas Michael Hardy was born on December 5, 1938, the son of Harold and Anna Vae (Martin) Hardy in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from Clarksville High School. On May 28, 1968, he was united in marriage to Anita Jesse in Harmony, Minnesota. Tom was employed at Nestle (Carnation) for 36 years retiring in 2000.