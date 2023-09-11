The work of Thomas Payne, Wartburg College professor emeritus, is on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Oct. 22.
The exhibit, “Thomas Payne: Photographs,” features more than 55 photos depicting various subjects. A reception and gallery talk with be held during Wartburg’s Homecoming & Family Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments also will be served.
“The photos in this exhibit are a summation of my pointing a camera in the general direction of interesting things during the past dozen years,” said Payne.
Payne served as a professor of art at Wartburg for more than 25 years before retiring in 2023.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.