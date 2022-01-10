Thomas “Tom” Egts, 70, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away December 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family from complications of glioblastoma. Funeral Services were held December 30, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf.
Tom was born February 11, 1951, to Herbert and Barbara Egts in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and Wartburg College. In 1974, he was united in marriage to Pamela Snyder in Manchester, Iowa. Their three daughters Stacy, Stephanie, and Michelle, filled their lives with musical and athletic events. Tom was proud of his work with John Deere for 42 years, guiding teams through projects both domestic and abroad. He was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Tom was known for his love of family (especially enjoying the grandchildren), golf, and travel.
Tom will be missed by wife, Pam; daughters: Stacy (Luke) Abar, Stephanie (Anwar) Ashraf, and Michelle (Brandon) Chaison; seven grandchildren: Noah, Eli, Anneliese, Moriah, Evangeline, Tatum, and Nadia; his parents: Herbert and Barbara Egts; three brothers: John (Nancy) Egts, Dennis (Teri) Egts, and Anthony (Mary) Egts; and brother-in-law: Russel Snyder. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, Iowa, or Wartburg College to the Tom Egts Memorial Fund. A more complete obituary can be found at weertsfh.com.