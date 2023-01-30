The Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson has filled in the remaining vacancy in his office.
David Thompson, 58, a seasoned prosecutor, has joined as the first assistant county attorney.
Thompson, a Democrat, lost his bid for re-election on Nov. 8 after 24 years of serving as the county attorney in Benton County.
In a recent interview with Waverly Newspapers, he said that political affiliation does not and should not matter when it comes to the prosecution of crimes.
“It’s an opportunity to do public service and do something positive,” he said of the office. “I don’t like politics.”
A native of Cedar Rapids, Thompson graduated from Kennedy High School in 1983, and that fall enrolled at the University of Iowa to study history, later on adding religion as a second major.
He then studied law at Drake University, and after earning his degree in 1991, got a job at the Dutton Law Firm in Waterloo, learning a lot on the go.
“I was a rookie,” Thompson said of his early years there.
Four years later, he took a job at a law firm in Vinton, and his name was added to the shingle of Milroy, Eckhart and Thompson, where he practiced for the next four years.
He then decided to run for the office of the county attorney, winning his first election and launching his career as the top prosecutor in Benton County.
Thompson said he is proud of the work he had accomplished in Benton County, where he estimated he had won 97% of his cases.
“I have a commitment to victims and to law enforcement,” he said.
In his new position in Bremer County, he said he would be of service to the vision that Robinson wants to implement.
“I don’t rest on my laurels,” Thompson said. “You try to relate to the people you are working with and the people you are serving.”
Robinson praised Thompson’s expertise as he welcomed him to the team.
“The opportunity to get someone of this caliber doesn’t come very often,” Robinson said. “He is off to a great start, getting ready for his first round of felony pretrials in Bremer and potentially felony trials coming up soon. He is adding a lot of value to the team in the office. Having a team of three attorneys really increases our capabilities.”
Thompson said he had other job prospects following outcome of the election but the one he really wanted was to work with Robinson because the two have similar prosecutorial philosophies.
“I am here to help him accomplish his mission,” Thompson said. “I bring prosecutorial experience, a positive attitude and I am a team player, I enjoy problem solving.”
Thompson said that he respects the work done in the county by the previous county attorney, Kasey Wadding, and his team.
“We have to keep building on the legacy of the past team,” he said.
“I am impressed, I honestly think it is a very good fit, I am happy to be here. I feel I still got a lot of gas in my tank.”