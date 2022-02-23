Hello everyone, my name is Nick Thompson and I am the new intern here at the Waverly Newspaper. I am currently a fourth year journalism and communication major at Wartburg College with an emphasis in sports media and public relations. I am currently the sports editor for the Trumpet newspaper on Wartburg’s campus and I have been for the past two years.
I am from a small town in southeastern Minnesota about two hours north of Waverly on highway 218. Currently, I live in Denver with my wife, Jenna, and our one year old black lab Ottis. We met at Wartburg during our second year at the Mensa, which is the cafeteria, and hit it off from there. We dated for a year when I proposed on our one year anniversary. We got married eight months later in DeWitt, Iowa, where she is from, in front of our friends and family. Living in the Cedar Valley has been a great experience for both of us so far and we are looking forward to being here for the foreseeable future.
Working at a newspaper was something that didn’t occur to me as a career path until just two years ago. I entered Wartburg in 2018 as a biology major intending to go into athletic training. After my first semester though, Wartburg added an exercise science major where I could really focus on becoming an athletic trainer.
After a rough semester going through anatomy and physiology, I decided that I could not get into grad school with the grades that I had. I made the tough decision to give up my athletic trainer degree and switch to business. The following semester I took all the introductory business classes and decided this was not for me.
After that, I entered the journalism department with open arms and I haven’t looked back since then. Being in journalism got me back on track to my dream of storytelling as well as being involved in sports.
I am excited for this opportunity because not a lot of towns have newspapers but Waverly is fortunate enough to have one at the college as well as in the town. For the journalism department, I need an internship credit to graduate. I decided to start looking at different newspapers that I could intern at for at least the summer.
I had looked at the Des Moines Register and they do not currently have any internship opportunities available. The Courier was another paper that I had looked at but it is a little further away from Wartburg’s campus where I spend most of my time. I then decided to look right in front of my face at the local newspaper of Waverly.
I emailed the sports editor here, Eric VanSickle, and he got me in touch with the editor, Anelia Dimitrova. I came in for an interview and instantly loved the feel of the office. I am a small town kid that loves the feel of small tight knit group. That is part of the reason why I chose Wartburg over other colleges like Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa.
After talking with Anelia, I knew that I could spend the summer working here.
Working here at Waverly Newspapers also gives me the opportunity to give back to the community of Waverly for all the support they have given me the past four years. It also gives me the opportunity to get to know more about the town I currently live in, Denver, and grow connections there.