That old saying, “If the shoe fits, wear it,” takes on a positive spin when talking about Thompson Shoes in Waverly.
The long-time business on East Bremer Avenue has based its success on giving customers what they want.
“We’ve always been the type of store that tries to put people into the best shoe for their needs,” said store owner Don Johnson, “not just sell them a product.”
“We listen to what people want and don’t try to force them into something,” said his daughter Amber Nichols, who manages the Waverly store.
“We find something that fits them and what they need,” she continued. “We’ve been doing that for the last 50 years.”
That emphasis on customer service has led the store to thrive since it opened in 1970.
“Gary Thompson started it in Waverly in ‘70,” Don said, noting that, technically, Thompson Shoes has been around for 52 years now. “But we weren’t able to have a celebration because of COVID, so we put it off until this year.”
That celebration took place in late September, with a terrific customer turnout that rivaled Waverly’s Ridiculous Days, according to Amber.
“We’ve had a lot of great customers over the years and continue to gain them every day,” Don said.
He has been around to see of lot of that growth himself, after joining Thompson Shoes in 1987.
“I had a couple of older brothers who worked in the shoe business,” he said. “I was looking for a job, and two of them had worked with Gary Thompson in the store in Waverly. I just applied.”
It turned out that Don was a natural in the shoe business.
“It’s been something that’s come kind of easy to me through the years,” he shared.
In 1990, he became a partner with Thompson in a new shoe store in Columbus, Nebraska.
“I ran the Nebraska store, Johnson Shoes, for three years,” he said.
With that experience as a shoe store owner, Don returned to buy the Waverly store in 1993, after Gary Thompson had died and his widow, Joy, was selling the business.
About 14 years ago, Don and his wife, Robbi, added the Waterloo branch of Thompson Shoes.
“My wife and I run the Waterloo store,” Don said.
Daughter Amber took over managing the Waverly store around 2013.
“I basically grew up here,” she said. “Every day after school, I didn’t go to daycare. I came here to the store. Ever since I was little.
“I did a lot of the stock work when I was younger,” she said. “And then as I got older, around my sophomore year in high school, I started coming here and just putting in a couple of hours here and there to help out and learn how to fit people and size everybody and figure out the ins and outs of the different types of shoes.”
In addition to Don and Robbi at the Waterloo store and his daughter at the Waverly one, one son, Landon, worked in the business for several years, and a younger son, Seth, is still very involved.
“He does everything,” Don said. “From stock work to online sales and selling on the floor. Basically, everybody I employ does everything, because we’re a small enough operation that you have to know all facets of it.”
One long-time worker has been at Thompson Shoes so long that she’s almost like family. Sherri Ballhagen has helped in the Waverly store for almost 23 years.
“She’s been there for years and years,” Don noted, and has been a real asset.
All that combined experience was put to the test during the pandemic, when COVID shut things down across the country.
Don said that Thompson Shoes had to close its doors for a short time in Waverly, and the staff shifted to online sales.
“We had a really good response from the community,” he said. “We delivered to doorsteps. It slowed things down, of course, but we still gave the same kind of service, just kind of remotely.”
Although the store is fully open now, they still offer remote service.
“I know Amber helps a lot of people just over the phone,” Don said, “like a personal shopper.”
Waverly has been a good fit for the original Thompson Shoes store.
“We definitely appreciate all the business that we’ve received from Waverly,” Amber said. “We’ve got so many customers that are repeat customers. They don’t feel like they’re just somebody shopping at the store. They become friends.”
Don looks back with satisfaction at his 35 years in the shoe business so far.
“They always say that if you like what you do, then you don’t work a day in your life,” he said. “Well, we just like what we do here.”